5 NFL players who have mocked Aaron Rodgers ft. Ndamukong Suh

Aaron Rodgers has been one of the most dominant players in the entire NFL since taking over as the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. He has won four NFL MVP awards during his career, the second-most by any player ever, and has also won a Super Bowl ring. He is still on top of his game as he has won the MVP award in each of the last two seasons.

In addition to being a great player, Aaron Rodgers has also been a controversial one. He has been known to have polarizing opinions off the field at times and has been no stranger to calling attention to himself on the field. His actions have made him some enemies at times, including these five who have publicly mocked him.

#1 - Robert Quinn

Robert Quinn and Aaron Rodgers

Robert Quinn has mocked Rodgers' signature belt celebration multiple times during his career. When Quinn records a sack against Rodgers, he often follows it with the belt move.

One of the most infamous games of Aaron Rodgers' career came when he yelled that he still owns the Chicago Bears upon defeating them at Soldier Field. Earlier in the game, Quinn recorded a sack and mocked the belt. It appears Rodgers won this particular battle with Quinn and the Bears.

#2 - Dick Butkus

Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus

Dick Butkus is one of the greatest Bears players of all time and a current member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In direct response to Rodgers calling out the Bears and saying he owns them, Butkus had this to say on an episode of Unfiltered with David Kaplan.

“If I were on the field during the game, well, I couldn’t do it today, I’d probably get arrested. We’ll see who owns who.”

Butkus should probably be taken at his word as he has played in a much different era of football and is one of the most feared linebackers of all time. Aaron Rodgers may be quietly happy Butkus is retired and doesn't have to see him on the field.

#3 - Greg Jennings

Aaron Rodgers and Greg Jennings

Greg Jennings was once the top wide receiver for Aaron Rodgers in the Green Bay Packers offense. After leaving the team and joining their rival Minnesota Vikings, Jennings made comments about Rodgers being selfish. He claimed Rodgers put himself before the team, including in this comment to the Star Tribune.

“A lot of times when you have a guy who creates that spotlight for himself and establishes that and takes a lot of that, it becomes 'so-and-so' and the team, but it should always just be about the team.”

Jennings had a great relationship with Rodgers on the field. He made two Pro Bowls in ten years in the NFL, each of which was with Rodgers as his quarterback. The pair also won a Super Bowl ring together, but apparently the chemistry isn't as great off the field.

#4 - Ndamukong Suh

Aaron Rodgers and Ndamukong Suh

Ndamukong Suh and Aaron Rodgers have publicly feuded on the football field for more than a decade, dating back to when Suh was still with the Detroit Lions. It all started when Suh was penalized and issued a suspension for stepping on Rodgers' leg during a game.

Suh appeared on an episode of Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe and had this to say about their rivalry.

“My job is to piss him off. I’m gonna always want to piss off Aaron and make him not want to be my friend on the football field.”

Now that Suh is with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his feud with Rodgers has continued. In a game of the 2020-21 NFL season, Suh appeared to shove Rodgers at one point, who responded by apparently spitting in his direction. While both players are still active, the rivalry lives on.

#5 - Jamal Adams

Jamal Adams does the Rodgers belt celebration

Jamal Adams recorded his first interception of the 2021-22 NFL season when he intercepted Rodgers in the end zone during a game between the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers. He followed it up by mocking Rodgers' signature belt celebration.

While Adams got the last laugh on that particular play, it didn't really work out for him in the end. The Packers went on to win the game in a shutout by a 17-0 score.

