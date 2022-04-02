3 NFL WRs who can complement Aaron Rodgers perfectly at Packers

Aaron Rodgers will be looking for new weapons in the passing game for the 2022 NFL season after Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling both departed the Green Bay Packers for new teams. Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, while Valdes-Scantling joined the Kansas City Chiefs during the free agency period.

Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb are currently the top two wide receivers on the Packers roster. While they are both good complementary pieces, Aaron Rodgers will likely need more than that to succeed in the 2022 season and beyond. The Packers should be in the market to acquire help at the wide receiver position this offseason.

There are several different routes the Packers can take to add wide receivers to their roster, including free agency, the trade market and the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. Here are three potential candidates to join Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, including one from each of the three categories.

3 WRs who could join Aaron Rodgers on the Packers for the 2022 NFL season

#1 - Free Agency: Jarvis Landry

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry

Jarvis Landry has been consistently solid and reliable throughout his entire NFL career. Prior to the 2021 NFL season, when he was injured for five games, Landry had only missed one game across his first seven years in the league, while recording, at least, 80 receptions for 750 yards and three touchdowns in all seven of those seasons. He has never had the opportunity to play with an elite NFL quarterback, but signing with the Packers and Aaron Rodgers would obviously change that.

#2 - Potential Trade: DK Metcalf

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf

Rumors have begun to swirl that DK Metcalf could potentially be traded from the Seattle Seahawks. He is entering the final year of his rookie contract and has been unable to come to an agreement with the organization on a long-term contract extension. He has already accumulated 3,170 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns across three years in the NFL, so if he becomes available, the Packers could be a potential destination.

#3 - Draft: Chris Olave

Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave

The Packers have two picks in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and five picks in the top 100 selections. This is an excellent opportunity for them to land a wide receiver in a draft class loaded with talent at the position. Chris Olave is one of the most well-rounded options, possessing good route running, 4.39 40-yard dash speed and decent size at six feet tall.

