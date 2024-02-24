Since the Philadelphia Eagles started losing games, there has been speculation about A.J. Brown's future with the team. There have been rumors about a rift between Brown and Jalen Hurts, which has continued into the offseason.

After discussing the situation on social media, the star wide receiver decided to address the rumors and recently appeared on WIP's afternoon drive show alongside Ike Reese and Jack Fritz.

When asked about his future with the Philadelphia Eagles, Brown clarified that he wants to stay with the franchise. As per NYP, he said:

“I have no problem,” Brown said. “I want to be here, it’s as simple as that. I love where I’m at, it’s as simple as that. Next question.”

While discussing rumors of a rift with Hurts, Brown quickly dismissed that narrative and called it 'BS'.He added:

“I think that is BS. I’m not going to get into me and his relationship on the air. It’s total BS. it wasn’t a problem when I was on my six-game streak. They only started talking about that when we started losing.”

The Eagles lost six of their final seven games this season and were eliminated in the Wildcard Round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They've already replaced both of their coordinators, and it'll be interesting to see how Brown and Hurts perform next season under new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

A.J. Brown needs Jalen Hurts at his best next season

Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown

Jalen Hurts struggled last season due to a knee injury that hampered his performance. In 17 games, he threw for 3,858 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions, with an 89.1 passer rating. He threw nine more interceptions this season than he did in 2022, which was a major concern.

A.J. Brown began the season well but did not score a touchdown after Week 11. Many people were surprised by his lack of touchdowns after how prolific he appeared at the start of the season. He finished the season with 106 receptions for 1,456 yards and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

Brown often appeared disappointed on the sidelines during the Eagles' losing stretch, fueling speculation that he was unhappy with Hurts. However, now that the star wide receiver has cleared up those rumors, the team will hope to get the most out of their QB-WR combination next season.