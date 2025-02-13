A.J. Brown drops 2-word tribute to Philly plane crash victim after Super Bowl visit

Philadelphia Eagles star A.J. Brown kept his word and visited the survivor of an airplane crash in Philadelphia earlier this month. After the kid went viral for fearing he missed the Super Bowl after undergoing brain surgery and wondering whether he saved his sister, plenty of people lauded the young boy.

Brown sent him a message on X (formerly Twitter), wishing him well and promising he would go visit the kid once he was back from New Orleans.

"Speedy recovery! You are a Hero young man! I’m going to come see you when I get back. Hopefully with some hardware. Playing for you on Sunday my man 💪🏾🫶🏽," Brown tweeted.

The NFL shared an update on its official X account showing Brown with the kid and his family. The kid's mother also shared a message on her Facebook account to praise the veteran wide receiver for keeping his word.

A.J. Brown also reacted to the post, adding a two-word message to explain his feelings about the kid.

"My Hero 🫶🏽," Brown wrote on Wednesday.

A.J. Brown wasn't the most popular receiver against the Kansas City Chiefs, but he made the most of his opportunities. Despite catching three passes on five targets, the former Tennessee Titans star racked up 43 passing yards and one passing touchdown.

After causing a stir with his criticism for the team's heavy run game, Brown was more involved in the offense and was key to getting some wins during the playoffs. The Eagles are now NFL champions and Brown remains one of the best players in his position.

A.J. Brown honored LeBron James during Super Bowl LIX

The little boy wasn't the only one who received a nice gesture from A.J. Brown as the veteran wide receiver showed respect to four-time NBA legend LeBron James during Super Bowl LIX. He had two gestures for "King James," first picking custom green and white Nike cleats for the matchup.

The colorway drew inspiration from St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, where the player made himself a known name before making it to the NBA in 2003.

Additionally, he mimicked James' iconic "silencer" celebration once he scored his first touchdown of the game.

