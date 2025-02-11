Eagles star WR A.J. Brown honored LeBron James with 2 special gestures during Super Bowl LIX

The Philadelphia Eagles' offense had a field day against the Kansas City Chiefs' vaunted defense in a 40-22 blowout win in Super Bowl 59 on Sunday. They finished the game with 345 yards of offense, which helped build an unassailable 34-0 lead by the third quarter.

However, wide receiver A.J. Brown had a quiet day by his lofty standards. He finished with only three catches for 43 yards but had his moment in the sun, as one of them was an 11-yard touchdown reception that extended the Eagles' lead to 24.

After reaching the endzone, Brown paid homage to LA Lakers superstar LeBron James by hitting the four-time NBA MVP's iconic 'Silencer' celebration.

It wasn't the first time Brown paid tribute to James in a game. In November 2023, the wide receiver and teammate DeVonta recreated an iconic dunk featuring the Lakers forward and his former teammate Dwayne Wade.

Brown's touchdown celebration in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs wasn't his only tribute to James. The Eagles wide receiver played the game in custom green and white Nike cleats.

The colorway drew inspiration from the St. Vincent - St. Mary High School, the only team four-time NBA champion James played for before declaring for the 2003 draft.

The Eagles star is seemingly a massive fan of James. He, Smith and a few teammates had the opportunity to meet the Lakers superstar when LA traveled to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center.

LeBron James acknowledges Eagles star A.J. Brown's tribute to him in the Super Bowl

LeBron James is no stranger to seeing athletes use his iconic 'Silencer' celebration. Over the years, superstars like eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt have hit it after wins.

Nevertheless, the Lakers superstar was thoroughly impressed with A.J. Brown's version of it and lauded him for getting it right. He shared a clip of the Eagles superstar hitting 'the Silencer' in the endzone on his Instagram story and wrote:

"That Silencer was on POINT!"

It has been a terrific weekend for Brown, as he not only fulfilled his lifelong goal of scoring a touchdown in the Super Bowl and hoisting the Lombardi Trophy but also got a shoutout from his idol.

