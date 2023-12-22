A.J. Brown thinks the NFL schedule should be lighter, and he has a bold idea to accomplish it: cancel ESPN/ABC's Monday Night Football, one of the longest-running sports programs ever.

The Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver shared his belief in an interview for DraftKings Reignmakers, saying that Monday Night games greatly affected players' performance in subsequent Sunday games:

"It’s a short week, and then right after the game, you only have a certain amount of time for your body to recover, and [a short week] speeds up the process. That adds on, wear and tear with practice and more stuff.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think they should take [Monday Night Football] off. I know it’s cool, but the turnaround after that is a lot difficult, especially if you leave the game a little banged up.”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Brown received immediate mockery for his suggestion from fans online:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A.J. Brown was indeed the target in Eagles' doomed final drive in MNF loss vs. Seahawks

Speaking of Monday Night Football, A.J. Brown had a pivotal role in the Philadelphia Eagles' 20-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

After rookie wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba put the hosts ahead with less than half a minute remaining, Jalen Hurts still had time to put up a scoring drive. However, as he looked for a potential catch, Julian Love picked off the pass, ending the game.

During Thursday's presser, the quarterback confirmed that his fellow Pro Bowler was the target of the play:

“I was just trying to give him a shot down the field.”

When asked about Nick Sirianni's argument that the play could have drawn pass interference, Hurts denied it:

“I mean, that’s not the way it’s taught. You’re not hoping for that. But it’s situational football, and we came up on the short end of that stick.”

But should he have waited for someone else like DeVonta Smith, Julio Jones or even tight end Dallas Goedert to get open? He would not elaborate:

“I wish I would have done a lot of things. There’s always plays that you wish you can get back, in the Jets game, in the Vikings game, in all of these games throughout the year.”

The Eagles host the New York Giants on Christmas Day. Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. ET on Fox.