A.J. Brown makes feelings clear on Eagles choosing Kevin Patullo as Kellen Moore’s successor

Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown seems to approve of the team's hiring of Kevin Patullo as offensive coordinator. Patullo will replace Kellen Moore at the position, as Moore departs to take up the New Orleans Saints head coaching gig.

Brown spoke to NFL Network’s "The Insiders" and offered his thoughts on Patullo's hiring. Since Patullo is an internal hire, Brown believes it's a good move from the organization since he's already familiar with the team's offense.

“I truly feel like it’s a great hire,” Brown said. “He already has been involved in everything. Him, Kellen and Nick basically called the plays already. It’s a great hire. He’s already familiar with us. We have a great relationship.

“And he knows what we need to work on because he’s been there and he’s been there for a while. And, like I said, he’s already been a part of all the situations and the conversations and everything. So I think it’s a great hire.”

The 43-year-old Patullo has served as the Eagles' passing game coordinator for the last four seasons. Philadelphia has also had Patullo serving as associate head coach for the past two seasons. Patullo will become the Eagles' fourth offensive coordinator under head coach Nick Sirianni for the past five years.

A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles looking to build off Super Bowl win

A.J. Brown and the Eagles are flying high off their dominant win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. The Eagles marched into New Orleans to face off against a team who had already won back-to-back Lombardi trophies. Had the Chiefs emerged victorious, they would have been the first team in NFL history to have won three straight Super Bowls.

Instead, the Eagles put on a dominant performance against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, sacking Mahomes six times, intercepting him twice, and putting up 40 points. When it was all said and done, Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts and the Eagles brought Philadelphia their first championship since 2018.

Now, with Patullo at the helm of the offense, Hurts hopes to continue to lead the dominant Philadelphia offense back to the big game once again next season. If they can manage to retain all of their key players in the offseason, Hurts, and star running back Saquon Barkley should be able to pick up right where they left off last season, with the most dominant rushing attack the league has seen in years.

