Who is Gavin Escobar's wife Sarah? Details of ex-Cowboys TE's family 

In a tragic series of events, former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar lost his life earlier this week. The 31-year-old was found dead after a rock climbing incident.

Escobar was with another climber, Chelsea Walsh, who was also found dead at the scene. The former tight end is survived by his wife Sarah and his kids.

Despite having played in the NFL, Escobar led a relatively private life. Escobar's Instagram account was private, only amassing a little over 500 followers. His wife, who seems to be just as adventurous as he was, features in his profile photo.

Sarah hails from Rancho Santa Margarita, California, but relocated to Kansas City, Missouri.

She reportedly studied at the San Diego State University and is an alumni of their women's soccer team.

Sarah actively supported Escobar and often shared photos of them spending time together.

How many kids does Gavin Escobar have?

As per reports, Sarah and Gavin Escobar have two children together. In Escobar's Instagram profile photo, his two kids pose with him and Sarah on a rock.

Gavin Escobar @GavinEscobar89 The newest addition to the #Aztec family has arrived! Let's get this W http://t.co/vYJpgrXRwt The newest addition to the #Aztec family has arrived! Let's get this W http://t.co/vYJpgrXRwt

Sarah's old tweets show a bunch of outfits for babies, one for the Cowboys and one for the San Diego Soccer team. People even encouraged the couple on Twitter, loving how they started early with the celebrations.

How did Gavin Escobar die?

Firefighters reportedly found two climbers near Tahquitz Rock in the San Bernardino National Forest. Though there was rainfall in the area, the weather wasn't stated as the official cause of death.

Gavin Escobar at a San Antonio Commanders v San Diego Fleet game

The Long Beach Fire Department shared a tribute to Escobar, who was employed as a firefighter.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the off-duty death of Long Beach Firefighter Gavin Escobar. Hired on February 5, 2022, Firefighter Escobar was assigned to Fire Station 3 on B-shift."

Long Beach Fire (CA) @LBFD It is with deep sadness that we announce the off-duty death of Long Beach Firefighter Gavin Escobar. Hired on February 5, 2022, Firefighter Escobar was assigned to Fire Station 3 on B-shift. It is with deep sadness that we announce the off-duty death of Long Beach Firefighter Gavin Escobar. Hired on February 5, 2022, Firefighter Escobar was assigned to Fire Station 3 on B-shift. https://t.co/pOgBFnwH9f

Escobar was drafted by the Cowboys in 2013. He spent three seasons with the team, before stints with the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens, and the Cleveland Browns. His last NFL game was in 2016. Escobar even played for the San Diego Fleet in the Alliance of American Football in 2019.

He worked as a firefighter in Long Beach, California, and was assigned to Fire Station 3.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far