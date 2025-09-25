  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "A lot of things I can consider disrespectful": Micah Parsons makes feelings known on Cowboys not doing a tribute video for SNF vs Packers

"A lot of things I can consider disrespectful": Micah Parsons makes feelings known on Cowboys not doing a tribute video for SNF vs Packers

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Sep 25, 2025 05:50 GMT
Micah Parsons makes feelings known on Cowboys not doing a tribute video for SNF vs Packers
Micah Parsons makes feelings known on Cowboys not doing a tribute video for SNF vs Packers

Micah Parsons will return to AT&T Stadium to face his former team, the Dallas Cowboys, in Week 4. The four-time Pro Bowler was traded to the Green Bay Packers in August after failed contract negotiations with Jerry Jones and his team.

Ad

Ahead of his return to Dallas, Jerry Jones was asked if the team would do a tribute video for Micah Parsons, like he did previously for players like Emmitt Smith.

"I don't think that's appropriate this way," Jones said. "Emmitt was a different story. But that's not to diminish Micah. But I think Micah's got enough 'welcome' out there, and we just need to show we've got antidotes for that."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

During Wednesday's media availability, Micah Parsons came forward to share his thoughts on the Cowboys' decision not to make him a tribute video.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"There's a lot of things I can consider disrespectful throughout this process, but I wouldn't say tribute is one of them," Parsons said as per a clip by The Athletic's Matt Schneidman. "I just think there's hard feelings maybe there for them. But for me, I'm happy where I'm at. And we got a really good football team. So I guess I can leave you my tribute in a win, I hope."
Ad
Ad

Parsons spent his first four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. he played in 63 total games and recorded 256 total tackles, 52.5 sacks, 63 tackles for loss, and 112 quarterback hits. So far, he has played in all three games, including last week's 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Jerry Jones opens up about reason behind delaying Micah Parsons trade

The linebacker requested a trade on August 1 after failed contract negotiation attempts. However, the Cowboys finalized his trade to the Packers in exchange for DT Kenny Clark and two first-round picks.

Ad

During an appearance on "103.5 The Fan", Jerry Jones came forward to explain how he wanted to maximize the linebacker's trade value. This is why they parted ways with him just a week before the start of the season.

"We needed this timing," Jones said as per PFT. "We needed to be right here in the beginning of the season in my mind to get the highest value. I heard people talking about, 'well why didn't you trade him back before the draft?'"
Ad
"Because draft picks become the most valuable timing wise, you can leave them in the offseason before the draft. That's when the pick becomes much more valuable and the player becomes less valuable."

Can Micah Parsons help the Packers win against the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 28?

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications