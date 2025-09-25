"A lot of things I can consider disrespectful": Micah Parsons makes feelings known on Cowboys not doing a tribute video for SNF vs Packers

Micah Parsons will return to AT&amp;T Stadium to face his former team, the Dallas Cowboys, in Week 4. The four-time Pro Bowler was traded to the Green Bay Packers in August after failed contract negotiations with Jerry Jones and his team.Ahead of his return to Dallas, Jerry Jones was asked if the team would do a tribute video for Micah Parsons, like he did previously for players like Emmitt Smith.&quot;I don't think that's appropriate this way,&quot; Jones said. &quot;Emmitt was a different story. But that's not to diminish Micah. But I think Micah's got enough 'welcome' out there, and we just need to show we've got antidotes for that.&quot;During Wednesday's media availability, Micah Parsons came forward to share his thoughts on the Cowboys' decision not to make him a tribute video.&quot;There's a lot of things I can consider disrespectful throughout this process, but I wouldn't say tribute is one of them,&quot; Parsons said as per a clip by The Athletic's Matt Schneidman. &quot;I just think there's hard feelings maybe there for them. But for me, I'm happy where I'm at. And we got a really good football team. So I guess I can leave you my tribute in a win, I hope.&quot;Parsons spent his first four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. he played in 63 total games and recorded 256 total tackles, 52.5 sacks, 63 tackles for loss, and 112 quarterback hits. So far, he has played in all three games, including last week's 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns.Jerry Jones opens up about reason behind delaying Micah Parsons tradeThe linebacker requested a trade on August 1 after failed contract negotiation attempts. However, the Cowboys finalized his trade to the Packers in exchange for DT Kenny Clark and two first-round picks.During an appearance on &quot;103.5 The Fan&quot;, Jerry Jones came forward to explain how he wanted to maximize the linebacker's trade value. This is why they parted ways with him just a week before the start of the season.&quot;We needed this timing,&quot; Jones said as per PFT. &quot;We needed to be right here in the beginning of the season in my mind to get the highest value. I heard people talking about, 'well why didn't you trade him back before the draft?'&quot;&quot;Because draft picks become the most valuable timing wise, you can leave them in the offseason before the draft. That's when the pick becomes much more valuable and the player becomes less valuable.&quot;Can Micah Parsons help the Packers win against the Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium on Sept. 28?