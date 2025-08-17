  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “A straight-up Jerry Jones yes man”: NFL fans react as Brian Schottenheimer downplays Joe Milton’s struggles in sluggish Cowboys offense vs. Ravens 

“A straight-up Jerry Jones yes man”: NFL fans react as Brian Schottenheimer downplays Joe Milton’s struggles in sluggish Cowboys offense vs. Ravens 

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Aug 17, 2025 04:53 GMT
Baltimore Ravens v Dallas Cowboys - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Baltimore Ravens v Dallas Cowboys - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty

The Dallas Cowboys traded a 2025 fifth-rounder for quarterback Joe Milton in April. With Dak Prescott locked in as the starting quarterback, the trade was to ensure a reliable backup on the depth chart. Milton has played in both preseason games so far for the Cowboys.

Ad

After last week's 31-21 loss to the Rams, the Cowboys' losing streak continued on Saturday with a 31-13 defeat at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens. Milton put up an underwhelming performance, completing just nine of the 18 passes he attempted for 122 passing yards.

After the game, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer shrugged off concerns about Joe Milton with a candid response:

"I wouldn't say I'm concerned. We didn't get in a rhythm offensively, Schottenheimer said as per Mike Florio. "What we did in the first half against the Rams, I think we came out a little bit of a different mindest in terms of trying to run the ball. They got him.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"They fooled him a little bit on the safety on the third-down there. We were trying to get the ball out of his hand fast. They showed down one side and brought the blitz from the other side, and it just spooked him ... It wasn't just Joe. We have to be able to run the ball better. We have to be able to take care of the ball ... I don't think we did a great job of that."
Ad
Ad

NFL fans on social media soon reacted to Schottenheimer's comments about Milton.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

The Cowboys also have veteran Will Greier on the depth chart.

Brian Schottenheimer not rushing Cowboys backup QB between Joe Milton and Will Greier

Despite Joe Milton getting the majority of playing time in preseason, Brian Schottenheimer has yet to finalize Dak Prescott's backup.

Before Saturday's game against the Ravens, he said that he is not in a rush to name the QB2.

Ad
"We don't have to decide that today ... I need to get to learn him (Joe Milton) as the play-caller. ... I'm not going to say who the backup running back is right now, who the backup quarterback is right now, because I don't have to make those decisions yet.
"Our plan all along has been that we need to find out about Joe Milton. Under no circumstance am I panicked or worried ..."
Ad

The Cowboys next take on the Falcons in their final preseason game on August 22. They kick off Week 1 with a showdown against the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 4.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications