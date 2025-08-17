“A straight-up Jerry Jones yes man”: NFL fans react as Brian Schottenheimer downplays Joe Milton’s struggles in sluggish Cowboys offense vs. Ravens 

The Dallas Cowboys traded a 2025 fifth-rounder for quarterback Joe Milton in April. With Dak Prescott locked in as the starting quarterback, the trade was to ensure a reliable backup on the depth chart. Milton has played in both preseason games so far for the Cowboys.After last week's 31-21 loss to the Rams, the Cowboys' losing streak continued on Saturday with a 31-13 defeat at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens. Milton put up an underwhelming performance, completing just nine of the 18 passes he attempted for 122 passing yards.After the game, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer shrugged off concerns about Joe Milton with a candid response:&quot;I wouldn't say I'm concerned. We didn't get in a rhythm offensively, Schottenheimer said as per Mike Florio. &quot;What we did in the first half against the Rams, I think we came out a little bit of a different mindest in terms of trying to run the ball. They got him.&quot;They fooled him a little bit on the safety on the third-down there. We were trying to get the ball out of his hand fast. They showed down one side and brought the blitz from the other side, and it just spooked him ... It wasn't just Joe. We have to be able to run the ball better. We have to be able to take care of the ball ... I don't think we did a great job of that.&quot;NFL fans on social media soon reacted to Schottenheimer's comments about Milton.Benny Blanco @B3NnYbLaNc0LINK@tommy_yarrish Schotty is showing he's Jason Gartett 2.0. A straight-up Jerry Jones yes man. There is no reason Joe Milton should be starting in any NFL games....preseason or otherwise. But Jerry sold a bad bag of goods to justify a trade for another sub par QB .processed654321 @CoachbantomLINK@tommy_yarrish Im sounding concerned that he thinks this guy can actually play in the nflTim Roach @jetpusherxrLINK@tommy_yarrish 2 weeks in a row without a rhythm that means it's starting to be a problemDonVergas @AlvaroGARCIAM28LINK@tommy_yarrish This is preseason, only thatJohn Edward Motley, M.S. @JMot46LINK@tommy_yarrish 👀 ...Robert Leclerc @robert_leclercLINK@tommy_yarrish Would like to see Will Grier in there more so the rest of the players can get a fair evaluation.The Cowboys also have veteran Will Greier on the depth chart.Brian Schottenheimer not rushing Cowboys backup QB between Joe Milton and Will GreierDespite Joe Milton getting the majority of playing time in preseason, Brian Schottenheimer has yet to finalize Dak Prescott's backup.Before Saturday's game against the Ravens, he said that he is not in a rush to name the QB2.&quot;We don't have to decide that today ... I need to get to learn him (Joe Milton) as the play-caller. ... I'm not going to say who the backup running back is right now, who the backup quarterback is right now, because I don't have to make those decisions yet.&quot;Our plan all along has been that we need to find out about Joe Milton. Under no circumstance am I panicked or worried ...&quot;The Cowboys next take on the Falcons in their final preseason game on August 22. They kick off Week 1 with a showdown against the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 4.