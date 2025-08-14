Brian Schottenheimer reveals strategy behind starting Joe Milton over Dak Prescott in Cowboys' preseason opener vs. Rams

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer is giving second-year quarterback Joe Milton an extended look this August.

He said the preseason offers a window to evaluate the newcomer without tipping too much of the team’s regular-season playbook.

Milton was acquired in an April trade from New England. He handled most of the snaps in Saturday’s 31-21 loss to the Los Angeles Rams before leaving with a minor elbow issue.

He completed 17 of 29 passes for 143 yards, throwing one touchdown and one interception and added 22 rushing yards.

Speaking on the “DLLS Cowboys” podcast on Thursday, Schottenheimer said the workload was intentional.

"We went into that game last week with a very specific purpose. We wanted to kind of put Joe out there and sling it around a little bit. That was the plan and see how he handled it," Schottenheimer said.

DLLS Cowboys @DLLS_Cowboys Jesse Holley vs Coach Schottenheimer: Jesse has been critical of the #DallasCowboys Head coach. Coach Schotty responds to the fire being held to his feet.

The opening drives didn’t go smoothly. Milton misfired on four of his first six throws, gaining just one yard on his completions. Schottenheimer accepted responsibility for starting aggressively through the air rather than easing into the game.

Still, Joe Milton showed flashes of his skill set, including a deep attempt that led to a 51-yard pass interference penalty. His mobility also forced adjustments from the Rams’ pass rush.

Brian Schottenheimer warns against overreading the preseason performances of Joe Milton

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams - Source: Imagn

Som wondered whether Joe Milton’s playing time signals a shake-up behind Dak Prescott. But Brian Schottenheimer downplayed the notion.

"The preseason is for evaluation. I don't have to go out there on the first preseason game or even this game against Baltimore, Atlanta and run it 50 times to show that I think I would go to my history," Schottenheimer said.

Veteran Will Grier, the other contender for the No. 2 spot, entered late against Los Angeles and capped his drive with a rushing touchdown.

Schottenheimer praised Grier’s readiness but noted that the team already has two seasons of film on him, making Milton the priority for in-game reps.

The Cowboys also see strategic value in keeping some offensive concepts under wraps until the regular season. With no extensive tape yet on Schottenheimer’s system as coach, the team is opting to limit what opponents can study.

