"A terrible blow to Tom Brady" - Skip Bayless cautions Tampa Bay Buccaneers about tough times ahead

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' preparations for the 2022 season are off to a rough start.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski, who has been a key part of the team, retired last month. Additionally, reports have now emerged that running back Leonard Fournette showed up to training camp 30 pounds overweight. It was a development the Buccaneers coaching staff weren't too amused about.

On Fox Sports' "Undisputed," analyst Skip Bayless reckoned that these aren't positive signs for Tom Brady. He said:

"Obviously as a Brady fan my level of concern and dismay and horror about this is a flat-out tin. This is a terrible blow to Tom Brady, because this young man plays a crucial role."

He continued:

"Yeah, Brady, it's crucial. Brady loves him, Brady trusts him on the football field because he did call him 'Playoff Lenny.' And he has been because he can flat out catch the football."

Bayless went on to say:

"And he has great timing on delayed routes out of the backfield on 3rd and 5, where he just knows exactly where to find that crease and turn and catch it and he's so dependable with his hands they can catch it."

NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe did not mince words while criticizing Fournette. He said:

"Now the body shapes come in all different shapes and sizes, but Leonard Fournette should not have allowed himself to get 20-30 pounds if this report is true. Leonard Fournette should be embarrassed."

Sharpe added:

"Leonard Fournette? Leonard Baguette. See, lately if he gained 30 pounds, he probably he ate a lot of baguettes because he from New Orleans."

Relief for Tom Brady as Leonard Fournette vows to be fit before season-opener

Fournette was aware of the critics berating him for showing up overweight. The running back tweeted:

"They wouldn’t have the same energy in your face so why entertain them…… See y’all September 11."

7⃣ Leonard Fournette @_fournette They wouldn't have the same energy in your face so why entertain them…… See y'all September 11

Fournette's tweet suggests that he will be working hard over the next few weeks to ensure that he's in peak physical condition ahead of next season. The Buccaneers open their 2022 NFL campaign against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 9.

Tom Brady will undoubtedly be a relieved man once Fournette is back in shape. The Buccaneers' offense relies heavily on their star running back as evidenced by his stats last season.

In addition to being the team's leading rusher with 812 yards, nearly 400 more than the next highest, Fournette was also a big factor in the Buccaneers' passing game. He hauled in 69 catches, third most behind Chris Godwin (98) and Mike Evans (74).

With Gronkowski retired, Godwin returning from a torn ACL, and Antonio Brown no longer on the team, Brady will rely heavily on Fournette to be impactful on the field.

