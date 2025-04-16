Aaron Donald fears for family’s safety after alleged stalker threatens 3-year-old son in chilling message

Former Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald is now dealing with protecting his family. This week, Donald asked a court in Los Angeles for a restraining order against a woman he says has been bothering him for years. He says the woman, named Janelle Anwar, has been sending him unwanted messages, gifts, and even believes she is married to him. Interestingly, Aaron added that they’ve never met.

As reported by TMZ, Donald shared in court that Anwar has been following him and contacting him since 2020. He says she’s around 30 to 40 years old and that her actions have gotten worse over time. Just last month, she even tried to get money from him by filing papers asking for $1,500 a month and over $6 million in a “settlement.”

What worried Donald the most was a recent message from Anwar, where she allegedly threatened his 3-year-old son’s life. In the court documents, Donald included screenshots of her messages, including one with a $5 money transfer that had the note, “I love you."

The judge quickly responded by approving a temporary restraining order. Now, Anwar must stay at least 100 yards away from Donald, his wife, their children, and his brother. She is also banned from contacting them or owning any weapons.

A court hearing in early May will decide if the restraining order should become permanent.

Super Bowl LVI champion Aaron Donald is a married man

Aaron Donald is married to Erica Donald. Aaron and Erica reportedly began dating around 2019, after meeting through her work with the Los Angeles Rams. Erica was the Community Affairs and Player Involvement Manager for the team, which likely brought them into contact.

Eventually, the couple got engaged. Interestingly, Aaron proposed twice. Once without a ring and later with one.

Additionally, Erica has helped a lot with Aaron’s career. She takes care of his marketing and business work. She has worked in sports marketing and even worked for Kanye West’s company, Donda Sports, for a while.

Aaron Donald has four children.

Jaeda Donald was born on April 12, 2013. She is his eldest daughter, from his previous relationship with Jaelynn Blakey.

Aaron Donald Jr. was born in 2016. He is Aaron's first son, also from his relationship with Jaelynn.

Aaric Donald was born in September 2021. He is the former NFL star's first child with Erica.

However, the name of Aaron and Erica's second child is not known. The couple was expecting the baby in 2023.

Before marrying Erica, Aaron was in a long-term relationship with Jaelynn Blakey, whom he met in high school. They were together for several years and had two children together. However, they eventually split around 2019.

