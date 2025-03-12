Aaron Donald reacts as Matthew Stafford shares unforgettable story of former Rams star and Make-A-Wish kid

Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford led the LA Rams' two respective units on each side of the ball during the team's Super Bowl run in 2021. LA defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI, claiming the second title in franchise history.

Ad

Stafford and Donald ultimately spent just three seasons together as teammates but built an immense bond in their relatively short time playing alongside one another. The two share many memorable moments, one of which Stafford revealed on Wednesday's episode of "New Heights" with Jason and Travis Kelce.

On the show, Stafford shared a story that featured Donald hosting a Make-A-Wish foundation participant who had beaten a cancer diagnosis. Stafford detailed that the individual, then in high-school, was in significantly improved condition and had been cleared to resume workouts and return to sports.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Donald invited him for a private workout at the Rams facility, which proved so intense that it ultimately left the high-schooler throwing up. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year reacted to the story with a comment on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Donald was notorious for being one of the NFL's strongest players throughout the entirety of his 10-year career.

Matthew Stafford loses top target with release

Entering the 2025 NFL season, Matthew Stafford will be without one of the best wideouts he's ever played with, arguably second to only Calvin Johnson. On Wednesday, the Rams announced the release of 2021 Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl LVI MVP, Cooper Kupp.

Ad

Kupp's time in LA is coming to a close after eight seasons, including one of the greatest single-season performances by a receiver in NFL history. The star wideout missed five games in 2024, battling through an ankle injury suffered in Week Two.

In 12 games, Kupp caught 67 passes for 710 yards and six touchdowns, averaging the second-fewest yards per game of his career, second only to his rookie season in 2017. As he hits free agency, Cooper Kupp is expected to have a massive market among nearly every playoff contender.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.