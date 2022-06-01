"He actually wanted me to get in one of the videos" - Rams star Aaron Donald reveals Kanye West tried to cast him in a music video

Aaron Donald was once earmarked by hip hop megastar Kanye West to appear in one of his music videos. Unfortunately for Kanye the 3 times defensive player of the year rejected the opportunity.

Donald was talking on the "I am Athlete" podcast when they got onto the subject of Kanye, whose marketing agency, Donda Sports, Donald recently signed up with.

The Rams superstar had the following to say about the 21 time Grammy winner:

"Was at one of his video shoots. He actually wanted me to get in one of the videos, but I was like, ‘Nah.’ I was out of my element. But he was cool. He seemed cool. Real cool guy.”

Aaron Donald rejected the music video, but other NFL stars have appeared

The future HOFer is currently at a contract impasse with the Los Angeles Rams and is considering retirement. So you could be forgiven for thinking that he may have taken the offer. If Donald is genuinely considering a different career, it appears it will not be in music videos, at least at this time.

While the Rams star wasn't interested, there have been several former NFL stars who have made appearances in music videos. Former Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino loved a cameo, be it TV, film or music. Famous for his small role in Ace Ventura with Jim Carrey, Marino also turned his hand to music. He appeared in the video for "Only Wanna Be With You" by Hootie and the Blowfish.

The iconic rapper Drake is a huge sports fan and stars from various leagues can often be spotted in his videos. He went all out for his "Laugh Now Cry Later" video which featured Odell Beckham Jr., "Beast Mode" Marshawn Lynch and NBA great Kevin Durant.

All three put in acceptable performances, but what was a disappointment was Drake's ability to run routes:

While these were merely walk-on parts, there was a time in the mid-80's where NFL teams would release their own songs, complete with video. We saw efforts from the Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and more.

However, there is one team song that stands head and shoulders above all others. The brilliant Super Bowl Shuffle, sung by the iconic 1985 Chicago Bears.

"We are the Bears Shufflin' Crew. Shufflin' on down, doin' it for you. We're so bad, we know we're good. Blowin' your mind like we knew we would. You know we're just struttin' for fun. Struttin' our stuff for everyone. We're not here to start no trouble. We're just here to do the Super Bowl Shuffle."

On second thought, maybe Aaron Donald was right to pass.

