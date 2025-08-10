"Aaron Glenn is the anti Robert Saleh": NFL fans react to Jets HC's fiery coaching style in preseason game vs. Packers

Fans reacted to the coaching style of Aaron Glenn, who took over as the new coach of the New York Jets this January. He replaced Robert Saleh, who was with the Jets for the last four seasons. After a disappointing 2024 campaign with a 5-12 record, the Jets parted ways with Saleh and revamp the team and the coaching staff.Aaron Glenn coached his first game of the year for the Jets during their Saturday preseason showdown against the Green Bay Packers. On social media, a clip of the coach went viral.Glenn having a heated conversation with linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball on the sidelines. Glenn looked fired up with a serious look on his face as he coached Ball about a particular play on the field. You can check out the clip below:Fans shared their thoughts and reactions to Glenn's fiery coaching style, evident during the Jets vs Packers preseason game.&quot;Aaron Glenn is the anti Robert Saleh. Wow,&quot; one commented.&quot;The act only last but so long, winning is all that matters, fans will get tired of this too if they continue to be perennial losers,&quot; another said.&quot;I hope he's mentally prepared to do this about 75 times a game every game for the rest of his time here,&quot; one wrote.&quot;There you go. Completely absent during Saleh's reign. He'd just say we have to look at the film and brush it off and put them elsewhere right back out there,&quot; another said.&quot;LOVE to see this! Players will make mistakes, and that is okay, but they will be held accountable. Learn from it and move on as a better player. No resentment, No fluff. Just lesson learned,&quot; one commented.&quot;Saleh bald a** wouldn't dare...&quot; another said.Before joining the Jets, Aaron Glenn spent the past four years as the defensive coordinator of the Lions. Fans expect him to help the Jets return to glory soon.Garrett Wilson opens up about Aaron Glenn's coaching methodsLast month, wide receiver Garrett Wilson opened up about Aaron Glenn's disciplined and tough coaching methods.Wilson revealed that the new coach doesn't mess around and always holds players accountable for what they do on the field.&quot;He'll get on my a* if I put a ball on the ground or don't run with details,&quot; Wilson said.&quot;That's what I miss from college. Making sure you're hyper-focused yourself is fine, but when you get someone to push you on that a little more, not let you slip up, it's valuable.&quot;The Jets next take on the Giants on Aug. 16 at MetLife Stadium at 7 pm ET.