Aaron Glenn’s latest update on Garrett Wilson adds to Jets’ chaos amid QB uncertainty

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn has rolled out an update on Garrett Wilson’s status for the team’s Week 8 journey to Cincinnati. Glenn confirmed to reporters on Friday, per Ian Rapoport, that the wide receiver is out of the game, alongside cornerback Sauce Gardner.
Meanwhile, the first-year coach refused to name his starting quarterback for Sunday’s game, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the Jets’ offense. Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who came in for Justin Fields in last Sunday’s loss to the Carolina Panthers, was tagged questionable.
The Jets owner, Woody Johnson, had thrown Fields under the bus earlier in the week at the NFL owners' fall meeting, where he told reporters:
“It’s hard when you have a quarterback with the rating that we’ve got. He has the ability, but something is not jiving. If you look at any head coach with a quarterback like that, you are going to see similar results across the league. You have to play consistently at that position, and that’s what we’re going to try to do.”
The Jets’ offense failed to record a touchdown in last Sunday’s loss to the Panthers, signaling a new low in the team’s struggle. Taylor led the Jets in passing in the game, with 10 of 22 for 126 yards and two interceptions.
The Jets were without Garrett Wilson in the loss to the Panthers after the star receiver suffered a hyperextended knee in Week 6 against Denver. Although Glenn described his prognosis as “day-to-day,” the wideout is now on a multi-week absence, and it is not certain when he will be back.
How did the Jets’ offense do in Garrett Wilson’s absence
Garrett Wilson’s absence left a huge vacuum in the Jets’ offense last Sunday, with the offense racking up just 220 yards. Tyler Johnson led the Jets in receptions with 60 yards over three catches.
Wilson has been one of the bright spots in the Jets’ offense this season, with 36 receptions for 395 yards and four touchdowns. With him out of the picture for Sunday’s game against the Bengals, it’s another headache for New York fans.
However, the fans’ biggest cause of worry at the moment is probably the absolute lack of certainty about their quarterback. Like Johnson, many may be looking to see Fields out of their team’s lineup. But with Taylor questionable for Sunday, it’s a tough place to be for Glenn.
