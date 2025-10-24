Aaron Glenn’s latest update on Garrett Wilson adds to Jets’ chaos amid QB uncertainty

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn has rolled out an update on Garrett Wilson’s status for the team’s Week 8 journey to Cincinnati. Glenn confirmed to reporters on Friday, per Ian Rapoport, that the wide receiver is out of the game, alongside cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Ad

Meanwhile, the first-year coach refused to name his starting quarterback for Sunday’s game, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the Jets’ offense. Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who came in for Justin Fields in last Sunday’s loss to the Carolina Panthers, was tagged questionable.

The Jets owner, Woody Johnson, had thrown Fields under the bus earlier in the week at the NFL owners' fall meeting, where he told reporters:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“It’s hard when you have a quarterback with the rating that we’ve got. He has the ability, but something is not jiving. If you look at any head coach with a quarterback like that, you are going to see similar results across the league. You have to play consistently at that position, and that’s what we’re going to try to do.”

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Jets’ offense failed to record a touchdown in last Sunday’s loss to the Panthers, signaling a new low in the team’s struggle. Taylor led the Jets in passing in the game, with 10 of 22 for 126 yards and two interceptions.

The Jets were without Garrett Wilson in the loss to the Panthers after the star receiver suffered a hyperextended knee in Week 6 against Denver. Although Glenn described his prognosis as “day-to-day,” the wideout is now on a multi-week absence, and it is not certain when he will be back.

Ad

How did the Jets’ offense do in Garrett Wilson’s absence

Garrett Wilson’s absence left a huge vacuum in the Jets’ offense last Sunday, with the offense racking up just 220 yards. Tyler Johnson led the Jets in receptions with 60 yards over three catches.

Wilson has been one of the bright spots in the Jets’ offense this season, with 36 receptions for 395 yards and four touchdowns. With him out of the picture for Sunday’s game against the Bengals, it’s another headache for New York fans.

However, the fans’ biggest cause of worry at the moment is probably the absolute lack of certainty about their quarterback. Like Johnson, many may be looking to see Fields out of their team’s lineup. But with Taylor questionable for Sunday, it’s a tough place to be for Glenn.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension