The Minnesota Vikings enjoyed a terrific 2024 season despite J.J. McCarthy suffering a season-ending meniscus tear in his preseason debut. In his absence, Sam Darnold's stellar Pro Bowl campaign sparked speculation that the team would retain his services and keep the 10th overall pick in the 2024 draft as his backup.

However, the Vikings decided to pivot to their original plan of handing McCarthy the reins of the offense, prompting Darnold to join the Seattle Seahawks on a three-year, $100.5 million deal. Minnesota's decision to bank on a sophomore coming off a severe injury to lead their Super Bowl charge has been heavily scrutinized.

However, running back Aaron Jones has complete faith in the quarterback's ability to lead the franchise to the promised land. During an appearance on Good Morning Football, he said:

“J.J.’s a winner. If you look from high school through his time in college, he’s lost one career game. He came in [and] in his short time there, he was balling. The preseason, he ended up getting hurt, unfortunately. But I think it might’ve been a quarterback battle if he didn’t get hurt. He’s different. He’s a competitor. He wants to be great and he’s hungry.” [From 1:10]

Vikings HC makes feelings known on J.J. McCarthy leading the Vikings

Before Sam Darnold signed with the Seahawks, he was in talks with the Vikings about a contract extension, which head coach Kevin O'Connell was keen to see him sign.

In an interview with former Pittsburgh Steelers star Bryant McFadden during Super Bowl weekend, he said:

"I believe Sam has kind of played himself into being kind of the marquee free agent quarterback available. I do believe that his teammates and coaches and our front office and myself, we would love to have Sam back in Minnesota."

However, he added that he had no qualms about pivoting to J.J. McCarthy and revealed that the team's long-term plan was for the former Michigan Wolverine to be the starting quarterback:

But at the same time we do feel very confident in J.J. McCarthy. He's healthy. We drafted him 10th overall for a reason in what was, in my opinion, a historically good quarterback draft last year."

With Darnold in Seattle, O'Connell and Minnesota are moving forward with J.J. McCarthy as their starting quarterback. Whether the sophomore star lives up to expectations or crumbles under the pressure remains to be seen.

