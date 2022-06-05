Packers RB Aaron Jones quickly turning into fan favorite with generous contribution to community

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is proving as popular off the field as he is on it after his most recent donation. Most recently he has donated shoes to Boys and Girls Clubs across Wisconsin. The NFLPA posted a picture on their Instagram of the donations the running back made.

NFLPA's caption reads:

"Aaron Jones @Showtyme_33 donated 841 shoes to Boys and Girls Clubs across Wisconsin last month. As part of its "Yards for Shoes" campaign, the @aaalltheway_ foundation pledged a pair of shoes for every yard Jones rushed for last season (799), plus 42 funded by @packers fans. #CommunityMVP #CommunityFriday"

Jones said the following in a statement:

“The joy on the kids’ faces when they get a new pair of shoes is always priceless. I’m glad we’re able to give over 800 pairs to kids across the state.”

Story continues below ad

Two months ago, he and his brother, Alvin, donated over 300 shoes to children in El Paso. The running back went to high school in El Paso at Burges High School.

It comes as no surprise that the Packers nominated the star as their Walter Payton Man of the Year candidate.

Story continues below ad

Aaron Jones is excited to play with Aaron Rodgers in 2022

Carolina Panthers v Green Bay Packers

Following the end of the Packers' season, teammate and star running back Aaron Jones was asked about Rodgers as a leader and the running back fired back at his teammate's critics. He issued a firm response, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Here's what he said:

"He's someone who cares about everyone, wants to see everyone do great things, but he's also going to help you along the way."

Story continues below ad

Ryan Wood @ByRyanWood Aaron Jones asked about Aaron Rodgers as a leader, describes him as the exact opposite of a bad guy: "He's someone who cares about everyone, wants to see everyone do great things, but he's also going to help you along the way." Aaron Jones asked about Aaron Rodgers as a leader, describes him as the exact opposite of a bad guy: "He's someone who cares about everyone, wants to see everyone do great things, but he's also going to help you along the way."

The two have been teammates since Green Bay drafted the running back in 2017.

Story continues below ad

In five seasons with the Packers, the running back has recorded 4,163 rushing yards and 41 rushing touchdowns. Through the air he has recorded 183 receptions, 1,448 yards, and 12 receiving touchdowns.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said he's fortunate to have two number one running backs in Jones and A.J. Dillion.

LaFleur said:

"We're fortunate, we've got two No. 1 backs. They both offer something different. But the one thing I love about both of those guys is obviously they can run the football at a very high level, but just their contributions in the passing game. Whether it's in protection, whether it's receiving out of the backfield, whether it's lining them out wide. I think both of those guys are very versatile, and that's an important part to our offense."

With many thinking Rodgers is aiming for one more Super Bowl before he calls it a day, it will be fascinating to see how the Packers get on in 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far