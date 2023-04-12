For the Green Bay Packers, the 2023 offseason has been similar to previous years. Once again, the team finds itself in a difficult situation as it stares at the possibility of losing its franchise quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

The four-time NFL MVP is expected to join the New York Jets after expressing his desire to play for the AFC East franchise. With the Packers now staring at a potential rebuild, running back Aaron Jones recently restructured his contract to save his side some cap space.

While talking to Fox Sports, the Packers running back elaborated on his decision to take a pay cut:

"I want to be here, this is home for me. You know those guys in the locker room? Those are my brothers... They've believed in me since I got here. So that's been huge for me."

The former Pro Bowler added:

"This is still the most I've ever made and it still has me at the second highest paid for the back. So it matched up with the market and I didn't want to be greedy. I'm a team player and I want to help the team get as many guys in here as we can."

As part of the restructure, Jones will earn $11 million in 2023 instead of $16 million. The Packers running back still has plenty to offer after delivering a solid 2022 campaign.

NFL insider claims Packers QB's Jets trade has come to a standstill

With draft day fast approaching, many fans have been left wondering when the Jets will complete a deal for Aaron Rodgers. While appearing on NFL Live, league insider Adam Schefter claimed that the deal for the Packers QB is far from settled:

"Amazingly, if the two sides can't figure out a deal by the time the draft comes... Aaron Rodgers will then have a decision to make whether or not to show up to the Packers' mandatory minicamp in May."

Rodgers is unlikely to entertain the idea given the Packers have openly expressed their desire to move ahead with Jordan Love in 2023.

Many believe that the Rodgers trade is now just a formality, but as this saga continues to drag on, more doubts start creeping in about what lies ahead for all the parties involved.

