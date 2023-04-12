“We’ll be good” - Packers OL isn’t concerned about Aaron Rodgers’ impending departure from team

The impending trade of Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets has been a non-stop topic over the last month.

As the negotiations drag on, it seems that every member of each organization will continue to be bombarded with questions. Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins was asked about his quarterback's imminent departure.

Jenkins told the Wisconsin State Journal that while the team is well aware of what Rodgers is capable of, it's still a learning process for quarterback Jordan Love. Jenkins said that while they don't necessarily know what happens next, he feels that the Packers will be just fine.

“Obviously ’12’ is a Hall of Fame player and [we don’t know] what we’re going to get out of Jordan, but either way it goes, I feel like going forward, we’ll be good.

"As long as I can remember, Aaron Rodgers has been the quarterback here. But it’s a new chapter. We’ve got to embrace that and just move forward.” - Elgton Jenkins via the Wisconsin State Journal

Jenkins seems ready to move on to the Jordan Love era in Green Bay, but will it transpire as the never-ending trade negotiations continue?

Packers OT David Bakhtiari expects Aaron Rodgers trade to be complete before NFL Draft

One of Aaron Rodgers' closest friends and teammates, offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, also spoke about the trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

While on this week's "Bussin with the Boy" podcast, Bakhtiari said that he fully expects the quarterback to be a member of the New York Jets next season. He said that when the time is right, the trade will be complete and he feels that it will likely be right before the NFL draft.

"I think that has probably been put to rest. Could the Packers be really good? Yeah, I certainly hope so and would love that, but also I would be ignorant to not say that this looks like a rebuild.

"I think the most simple thing is they'll [the Packers] get whatever picks they wanted, they'll get it before the draft, and then time will show us. He's going to be a Jet."- David Bakhtiari on the "Bussin' with the Boys" podcast

Bakhtiari went on to say that he feels this trade will give the Green Bay Packers the draft capital that they are looking for, which suggests an organizational rebuild. He said it would be "dumb" to say that it wasn't a rebuild as it seems the Packers are headed in that direction.

