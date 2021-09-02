Aaron Rodgers addresses rumors of fractured relationship with Green Bay Packers HC Matt LaFleur on Instagram

Aaron Rodgers' unhappiness with Green Bay has been a national storyline and a general Rodgers talking point for the last several years. While Rodgers hasn't openly criticized head coach Matt LaFleur, rumors are swirling about a possible fractured relationship between the coach and the NFL MVP. Rodgers responded on Instagram this week in the hopes of putting the rumors to bed.

Going back to something Rodgers said earlier, he wasn't consulted on the hiring of Matt LaFleur (which is absolutely nuts, btw). "I love Matt, we've had a blast and I'm glad he's here," but it was clear at that point the #Packers' organization viewed his job as "just play." — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 28, 2021

Essentially, Rodgers said he didn't have any personal problems with Matt LaFleur. However, he had a problem with the Packers since they did not include him in any discussions about the coach they wanted to bring in. This goes back to the problems Rodgers came clean about during his tell-all press conference back in training camp.

Aaron Rodgers' grumblings in Green Bay

Rodgers' holdout over the summer was meant to express his dismay about the general lack of input the Packers gave him on a number of issues. He inferred that the Packers only saw him as a player with nothing more to give than touchdowns and wins. It was up to the Packers to make decisions that benefited the team in the long-term, not Aaron Rodgers.

It seems the Packers are still dealing with the fallout. In addition to Aaron Rodgers, the Packers have had to contend with tacit threats from Davante Adams over the summer. Adams threatened to leave the organization without Aaron Rodgers, a stance that has not been rescinded.

The 2021 season has been called "the last dance" for the quarterback, and by extension, the wide receiver. Aaron Rodgers is playing with the understanding that if he doesn't want to be a Packer next season, he can play with a different team once the Packers find a trade destination.

All the while, Davante Adams' contract expires at the end of the season. With no deal in place, Adams is on track to become a free agent at the conclusion of the season.

Carolina Panthers v Green Bay Packers

Last season, Aaron Rodgers threw for 48 touchdowns and five interceptions. Oh, and he was also crowned the league MVP. Davante Adams, meanwhile, caught 115 balls for 1,374 yards and 18 touchdowns. Their departure could be a tough pill to swallow for the Packers' front office.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha