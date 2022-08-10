“You own a piece of paper that has zero actual value?" - Aaron Rodgers' admission will not go down well with Packers fans

Aaron Rodgers is a gift that keeps on giving, both for Green Bay Packers fans and NFL writers.

In an offseason that has seen the Packers duck somewhat under the radar owing to flashier moves across the league, Rodgers is keeping the team within touching distance of relevancy in news circles.

First, there was the whole ayahuasca ordeal, wherein the Packers quarterback went on record and said the psychoactive tea was the secret behind his back-to-back MVP seasons. Then, Rodgers teased retirement, claiming that deep down, he realized this chapter of his life was coming to a close soon.

His latest hit? A hot take on Packers ownership.

Rodgers appeared on the Pardon My Take podcast this week to talk about a world of things, but one interesting quote from the podcast was what the reigning league MVP said about fans who own shares of the Packers.

When the hosts of the podcast joked that they "owned" Aaron Rodgers since they had shares in the Green Bay Packers, the quarterback quipped:

"You own a piece of paper that has zero actual value?"

Who owns the Green Bay Packers?

There's something almost archaically special about the Green Bay Packers: they're the only NFL franchise without deep pockets since they've been publicly owned since August 1923.

While the Packers have had stock sales over the years to compensate for the lack of wealthy owners, the NFL does not allow the money raised from stock sales to be invested in anything other than stadiums and facility improvement projects.

Funds raised through stock sales cannot be used for operating expenses or hefty player contracts, and Packers shares pay no dividends to their owners.

The Packers' sixth and latest stock sale ended in February 2022, with the franchise stating that it added 176,160 new shareholders.

The Packers said on their website:

"While exact totals are not yet available, more than 198,000 shares were sold at $300 each during the offering that began on Nov. 16. Including previous offerings, the organization now has more than 537,000 shareholders."

According to Forbes, as of August 2021, the Green Bay Packers were the 13th-most valuable franchise in the NFL, with a team value of $3.475 billion.

On the field, with reigning league MVP Aaron Rodgers, the Packers are looking to climb back into contention territory. However, that could be a tall order with the departure of Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason.

