Odell Beckham Jr. to the Packers? Aaron Rodgers admits he wants WR to join him in Green Bay

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers likes the idea of Odell Beckham Jr. potentially joining the franchise. The 29-year-old wide receiver is currently rehabbing his second ACL injury after tearing it in last year's Super Bowl, with an eye on returning later this year.

Rodgers stated that himself and Beckham Jr. have remained in close contact throughout the years. The quarterback said the idea of a player of his caliber linking up in Green Bay would be exciting.

Rodgers was speaking on The Pat McAfee Show in his weekly spot on Tuesday and said that hopefully there is a time where the two can play together.

Rodgers said:

"So we keep in contact often, we talked various times over the years and obviously with a player like that you are always hoping that here's a time where you can figure things out and play together. But he's a special talent and I was really happy for him last year and see how they used him in LA"

Rodgers added:

"I'm not sure what his status is gonna be honestly, I don't see him speaking out of turn. I mean, I think you'd probably say the same thing I don't know anybody that rehabs as hard as him. I mean, he's, he works. Suppose I heard this on the telecasts that he's been rehabbing the Bahamas.”

Rodgers and Packers could use Odell Beckham Jr.

With the Packers losing Davante Adams to the Raiders, a big hole opened up on offense. Adams was such a big part of what Green Bay did, that losing him was always going to mean some ups and downs moments early on in the season.

So far, the Packers are only averaging 18.8 points per game, which ranks them 21st in the league. The reigning MVP's stats so far this season have not been what we are used to seeing as he has already thrown three interceptions (threw four all of last season).

Both running backs Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon have both been used more in the run and pass game.

Getting a player like Odell Beckham Jr., a veteran who can take the top off the defense, will open up a lot of throwing lanes. Will Beckham Jr. make the move to Wisconsin? Time will tell.

