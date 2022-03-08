Aaron Rodgers' agent has had conversations with Steelers: Report

As the deadline for the franchise tag arrives on Tuesday (March 8), Aaron Rodgers is nearing a public decision on whether he will remain a Green Bay Packers player, request a trade, or simply retire.

A report states that Rodgers' agent has already spoken with the Pittsburgh Steelers about a potential trade.

On 937 The Fan, ProFootballTalk confirmed that the Steelers have spoken with the agent for Aaron Rodgers, but there was also an understanding as to how much Pittsburgh would be willing to pay to acquire the All-Pro quarterback.

!!! @ProFootballTalk confirms on @937theFan that the Steelers have talked to Aaron Rodgers agent. And that the Rodgers' representative knows how much the Steelers are willing to pay him. And have told Rodgers people what they'd give up in a trade to get him.!!! .@ProFootballTalk confirms on @937theFan that the Steelers have talked to Aaron Rodgers agent. And that the Rodgers' representative knows how much the Steelers are willing to pay him. And have told Rodgers people what they'd give up in a trade to get him.!!!

Much of the offseason chatter has revolved around where the quarterback will land. During the season, the Pro Bowl quarterback made news as he made glowing comments about Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, saying the following:

"I'm a big Mike Tomlin fan. I have been for a long time. I like the way that he speaks about his team, I like the way that he goes about his business, I like his confidence."

When the Packers played the Steelers in Week 4, the two even shared a "moment" and a glance of respect.

Josh Hill @jdavhill Mike Tomlin and Aaron Rodgers sharing a cool moment of respect after Tomlin called a timeout before one of Rodgers’ signature Too Many Men On The Field penalties Mike Tomlin and Aaron Rodgers sharing a cool moment of respect after Tomlin called a timeout before one of Rodgers’ signature Too Many Men On The Field penalties https://t.co/peW3ocpHvg

Are the Steelers the favorites to land the services of the former Super Bowl MVP?

What decision will Aaron Rodgers make on his future?

Green Bay Packers v Baltimore Ravens

The answer to the question of where the Packers' legendary quarterback will land is anybody's guess. But recent reports have indicated that many NFL pundits and insiders believe that he will remain with the team that drafted him in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport was a previous guest on The Pat McAfee Show, and he stated a similar sentiment, saying the following:

"Most of the teams that I've spoken with believe Aaron Rodgers is going back to the Packers."

#PMSLive "Most of the teams that I've spoke with believe Aaron Rodgers is going back to the Packers" ~ @RapSheet "Most of the teams that I've spoke with believe Aaron Rodgers is going back to the Packers" ~@RapSheet#PMSLive https://t.co/27JZ2NCseW

Rapoport also reported that the Packers are preparing to offer their franchise quarterback a "significant long-term contract." This would serve as the ultimate sign of confidence to sign the four-time NFL MVP to a long-term contract at the age of 38.

Despite a rocky offseason last year, the tension between the organization and Rodgers has seemed to thaw as time progressed. The All-Pro quarterback even addressed how the relationship between himself and general manager Brian Gutekunst improved:

"That was definitely a special part of the season to see that relationship grow. I think he put together a really nice team, a team that could have won a Super Bowl, and he deserves a lot of credit."

Ryan Wood @ByRyanWood Aaron Rodgers says relationship grew "a lot" with #Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: "That was definitely a special part of the season to see that relationship grow. I think he put together a really nice team, a team that could have won a Super Bowl, and he deserves a lot of credit." Aaron Rodgers says relationship grew "a lot" with #Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: "That was definitely a special part of the season to see that relationship grow. I think he put together a really nice team, a team that could have won a Super Bowl, and he deserves a lot of credit."

The NFL world will have the answer to this "beautiful mystery" soon enough as the new league year begins on March 16.

