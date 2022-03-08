NFL Rumors: NFL insider believes Packers will offer Aaron Rodgers a long-term contract to stay at Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers are willing to do anything to keep star quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay and have him retire eventually as a Packer.

But Aaron Rodgers is yet to say if he is ready to do that or move on.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler believes Green Bay is prepared to offer Aaron Rodgers a long-term contract to remain with the team.

Here are Fowler's thoughts on Aaron Rodgers and his new contract:

"But here's what I'm hearing. The Packers have made a significant offer to Aaron Rodgers to keep him long term that could be like a three to four year deal to potentially spread out the cap pit. Now the Packers are all in on doing this. There's some other teams that are lurking, that have inquired, the Denver Broncos are one. No firm decision from Rodgers. Packers still have no desire to trade Rodgers. In fact, I talked to a source who said that Rodgers might even need to retire and he wants to be traded because of all the the Packers are going to want they would probably want not only premium picks, but potentially some young good players on rookie contracts that would cripple the team acquiring Rodgers."

It sounds like the Packers have Rodgers over a barrel, but will it work?

Will Aaron Rodgers remain in Green Bay?

It sounds like the Packers are going to force Aaron Rodgers' hand. And who could blame them? He's either going to play for them or won't play at all, at least not this season.

— @SandoNFL “Rodgers knows Green Bay is the best spot for him, but he also knows that by delaying a decision on his future, there is added pressure on the Packers to make the moves Rodgers wants made. There is little incentive for Rodgers to relinquish this power prematurely." “Rodgers knows Green Bay is the best spot for him, but he also knows that by delaying a decision on his future, there is added pressure on the Packers to make the moves Rodgers wants made. There is little incentive for Rodgers to relinquish this power prematurely."— @SandoNFL

Rodgers has held up the Packers over the past two years, and they are probably tired of playing games. The quarterback has been dragging his decision out since the season ended. He did say that March would be when he'd make his decision, but will he?

The Packers are bending over backward to ensure Rodgers remains with them, but if he is waiting too long to make a decision, one has to wonder if he is just going to be forced to leave the game?

The Packers have made it clear to other teams that they won't be giving Rodgers away to anyone no matter what they offer. They still feel their best shot of making the Super Bowl is with him, and they are right.

But at what cost? Both sides seem to be playing a game of chicken to see who will yield first, but for the Packers' sake, they better hope it's Aaron Rodgers.

