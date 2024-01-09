The beef between New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel escalated further on Monday.

On the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host called out Rodgers for alleging that the talk show veteran's name would appear on the list of Jeffrey Epstein's associates. During his monologue on Monday, Kimmel stated:

"Aaron Rodgers has a very high opinion of himself. Because he had success on the football field, he believes himself to be an extraordinary being. He genuinely thinks that because God gave him the ability to throw a ball, he's smarter than everyone else."

He called out Rodgers for his comments about the COVID-19 vaccine, pointing out that the quarterback attended community college before earning a football scholarship at the University of California and declared for the NFL draft before graduating. Kimmel called the Jets superstar "hamster-brain man" before addressing his comments linking the talk show host to Epstein:

"Aaron Rodgers is too arrogant to know how ignorant he is. They let him host jeopardy for two weeks. Now he knows everything. I think Aaron Rodgers has the right to express any opinion he wants to but saying someone is a pedophile is not an opinion, nor is it trash talk."

Earlier on Monday, during the Jets' exit interview, Rodgers said he would address Kimmel's statements from last week during his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

Rodgers will likely fight fire with fire and give an explosive reply to Kimmel's monologue.

Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Kimmel's beef explained

Earlier this month, news broke out that files containing a list of clients of deceased billionaire Jeffrey Epstein's pedophilia ring would be unsealed by the courts in the US. During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show last week, Rodgers insinuated that Kimmel's name would appear in those documents:

"There's a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, who is hoping that list doesn't come out."

Kimmel took exception to Rodgers' comments and responded on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Dear Aa*****e: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any “list” other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality."

Jimmy Kimmel also threatened to sue Aaron Rodgers for claiming his name would appear in the unsealed documents. The New York Jets quarterback is scheduled to appear on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. It remains to be seen how he responds to Kimmel's legal threat and monologue.