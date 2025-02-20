Aaron Rodgers to Bears? NFL insider delivers jaw-dropping theory on 4x MVP mentoring Caleb Williams

The idea of Aaron Rodgers donning a Chicago Bears jersey feels like something out of a football fever dream. But according to NFL Insider Courtney Cronin, the possibility should not be dismissed entirely heading into a busy offseason.

With the Bears committed to rookie Caleb Williams as their franchise quarterback, the team is building around the No. 1 overall pick. However, Cronin believes Rodgers could serve as a veteran mentor to Williams, helping him develop into the elite quarterback Chicago hopes he will become.

“There’s logic in place that shows you it would make sense for someone like Caleb Williams,” Cronin said on ESPN 1000. “You have a four-time MVP in the room, somebody who, no matter who your quarterback coach is, no matter who else is in the room, the guy’s gonna have an answer for literally everything and be able to develop you into the franchise player that you want to be. You explore the idea… I don’t think it can be ruled out completely.”

Cronin further mentioned Williams' admiration for Rodgers be considered as an important factor. In an interview with NBC before the start of the season, the Bears QB revealed studying Rodgers and modelling his game after the four-time league MVP.

At a glance, it's absurd to envision Rodgers backing up a rookie quarterback given his record, especially in Chicago. For years, he tormented the Bears as the face of the Green Bay Packers, famously telling fans at Soldier Field, “I still own you.” His dominance over the franchise, with a stggering 24-5 overall record, is legendary, making the notion of him joining the Bears in any capacity almost unthinkable.

But stranger things have happened in the NFL over the last few seasons.

Aaron Rodgers seeks next NFL gig after failed New York Jets experiment

Rodgers is coming off a terrible 5-12 season after failing to find his footing in New York. The 41-year-old quarterback’s NFL future is in the air following the Jets' decision to move on from the veteran quarterback after 2 disappointing seasons.

Cronin also pointed out that Rodgers has an opportunity to change the narrative about how he handles young quarterbacks. During his final years in Green Bay, Rodgers infamously resisted mentoring Jordan Love, the Packers’ eventual successor.

“Is he a first-ballot Hall of Famer? Absolutely. But I think he’s done himself a disservice the last couple years,” Cronin said. “If he’s at the point where he can right his own wrongs and not do what he did the last time he was in this situation, where he could have brought along Jordan Love and he said, ‘No, I’m good.’”

Would Rodgers tweak his approach at this stage of his career? It’s unlikely. Could he make a controversial move to the Bears? That's unlikely too. But if the Jets move on and the right circumstances present themselves, the NFL has taught us never to say never.

