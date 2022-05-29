"When I started playing, there was actual, real trash talk" - Aaron Rodgers believes NFL players have gone soft while referring to Patrick Mahomes as Kermit the Frog

NFL quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Josh Allen, and Patrick Mahomes will all be squaring off on the golf course on June 1. The four will play a two-on-two friendly golf competition known as The Match, which is sponsored by Capital One and broadcast on the cable network TNT. The match will take place at 6:30 PM EDT at the Wynn Golf Club in Paradise, Nevada.

Ahead of their matchup, the quarterbacks have been throwing jabs at each other with friendly smack talk, with the veterans getting the better of the young bucks. Aaron Rodgers thinks NFL players have gone soft, referring to trash talk these days.

Rodgers said:

"When we started [in the NFL], definitely when [Brady] started and when I started playing, there was actual, real trash talk. Like, guys trash-talked each other, and there was a lot of good s--- talk, and we knew who they were around the league," Rodgers said. "And now, it's more buddy-buddy, you know, social media following each other, memes, this emoji s---, and it's not the same. So, when you talk about Kermit the Frog [Mahomes, per memes] and Josh [Allen] trying to s--- talk me and Tom, a couple old-school, grizzled vets. Come on."

Josh Allen responded by saying Brady might run out of jokes.

Allen said:

"I think, once Tom's script from his team runs out of jokes, I don't think he's going to be able to really think on his feet like that," Allen said. "I feel like I've got a lot of practice and just kind of wit and off-the-cuff stuff. I think Aaron's a little better in that aspect, but yeah, Tom is going to have his little note card out there, and he's going to run out eventually, and I don't think he's going to know what to do."

Brady responded:

"I will come prepared like I always do to everything, and you know, it's different, golf s--- talk's a little different than pro football s--- talk," Brady said. "Usually, pro football s--- talk is, you usually have to back that up. Josh really hasn't backed up much on the football field in his career, let's be honest, especially playing against me.

Aaron Rodgers defeated Tom Brady last year in The Match

Capital One's The Match

Last year, Brady and Rodgers were opponents in The Match. Rodgers teamed up with Bryson DeChambeau, and Brady had Phil Mickelson as his partner. The result ended in a 3 and 2 victory for Rodgers and DeChambeau.

The NFC quarterbacks will take on the young star quarterbacks in the AFC in Allen and Mahomes. Until then, we can expect and enjoy more trash talk from the quarterbacks.

