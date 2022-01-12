Watch: Aaron Rodgers takes a potshot at Giants for dumbfounding play call during game against WFT

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned to the Pat McAfee Show for his weekly spot, and the future Hall of Famer talked about the odd situation regarding both the Chargers and Raiders kneeling to secure a playoff birth. Rodgers stated that if something like that was presented to him, he would lose his mind and that you play football to win.

He then took a giant shot at the Giants playcalling, and rightly so. Faced with a third-and-nine on their own five-yard line, the Giants lined up in their goalline personnel and ran a quarterback sneak. A chorus of boos rang out across the stadium as fans were rightly unhappy with what they had just witnessed.

“This idea that they wouldn't have kicked it because it could get blocked, look, you play to win the game," Rodgers said. "Nobody wants to be part of kneeling the sh*t out to take a tie. You know what would make me lose my mind almost as much as that? 3rd & 9 on the -5, let’s go in goalline personnel and run a QB sneak”.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow ~@AaronRodgers12



#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE "You play to win the game.. nobody wants to be part of kneeling the shit out to take a tie. You know what would make me lose my mind almost as much as that.. goal line personnel & a QB sneak on 3rd & 9 on the -5" "You play to win the game.. nobody wants to be part of kneeling the shit out to take a tie. You know what would make me lose my mind almost as much as that.. goal line personnel & a QB sneak on 3rd & 9 on the -5" 😂😂 ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE https://t.co/dGsHzySZ2X

“Call that one in Matt (LeFleur) and see what happens, that sh*I ain’t flyin, that was unbelievable.”

The play call that he was referring to can be seen below.

Sports Gambling Guides @SGG_hq



New York, I hope you didn’t bet on the G Men today 🤦‍♂️ The Giants just ran a QB sneak on 3rd & 9 from their own 4New York, I hope you didn’t bet on the G Men today 🤦‍♂️ The Giants just ran a QB sneak on 3rd & 9 from their own 4 😂New York, I hope you didn’t bet on the G Men today 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/HN0m0gSOl4

Rodgers and Packers primed for playoff push

The Green Bay Packers have home field advantage for the playoffs

Also Read: 5 teams that surprisingly missed out on making the 2021 NFL playoffs

Green Bay finished the regular season with a 13-4 record and on the back of a five-game winning streak, go into the playoffs full of confidence. A first-round bye will no doubt help rest some of the tired bodies and they will be raring to go come the divisional round.

Green Bay's No.12 is touted to win back-to-back MVP's after yet another superb season in which he has tormented teams with his play. He ended the year with 37 touchdowns, just four interceptions and 4,115 passing yards.

The Packers are perhaps the only team that is getting healthier at this stage of the year. Left tackle David Bakhtiari, cornerback Jaire Alexander and linebacker Za'darius Smith are all slated to return in the postseason to give the Packers that extra boost of star power, not that they needed it.

Green Bay are among the favorites to win the Lombardi Trophy this season along with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Whether Rodgers and co can get to the penultimate game remains to be seen, but they will be at home for both games should they win the divisional match so they have a good chance to make a deep playoff run.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also Read: "Not even a close race" - Bruce Arians believes Tom Brady is ahead of Aaron Rodgers in NFL MVP race

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar