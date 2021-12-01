"When I step on the field, I expect greatness" - Aaron Rodgers wasn't willing to give excuses for not practising

Aaron Rodgers did not practice all week and yet he threw two touchdown passes and also ran for a score in Green Bay Packers’ 36-28 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

The quarterback has been vocal about suffering from a severe toe injury since last week. The reigning NFL MVP picked up the injury while in quarantine after contracting COVID-19. Rodgers aggravated the injury while playing against Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10.

"When I step on the field I expect greatness. I think anyone who's a great competitor feels the same way. I don't lean on excuses, the not practicing, little toe injury. I expect greatness when I take the field and.. I've just got to rely on my instincts" #Packers Aaron Rodgers

Despite playing through the pain on Sunday, Rodgers wasn't going to let the toe injury lower his expectations even as it limits his practice time. He addressed the media:

“When I step on the field, I expect greatness. Anyone who’s a great competitor feels the same way. I don’t lean on excuses: not practicing, a little toe injury. It definitely isn’t the ideal situation not to practice. But if I can go out there, take mental reps, go through the plan and my preparation and feel good about what I’m doing, and when I get out there, I’ve just got to rely on my instincts.”

Why is Aaron Rodgers playing through pain?

Rodgers was in fine form in the first half against the L.A. Rams on Sunday but struggled to keep up the tempo and was limping towards the end of the game.

Before the L.A. Rams game, Rodgers stated that not playing was not an option. He said:

"This is something that's not going to go away... one option not on the table is sitting out. I'm going to push through this," Rodgers said.

Rodgers has made one thing clear: He doesn't want to miss any more games this season. The Packers lost 13-7 to the Kansas City Chiefs when Rodgers was out due to COVID-19. But since his return, the 37-year-old quarterback has been in great form, throwing for 984 yards, six touchdowns and just one interception in three games, averaging 8.6 yards per attempt, up from his 7.7 season average.

Rodgers had a shaky start against the Seahawks, but he mustered enough strength to lead the Packers to a 17-0 win in Week 10. NFL Insider Ian Rappoport claimed Rodgers opted to forego possible surgery, allowing the toe to heal on its own. But there's still a chance that Rodgers could end up getting surgery if necessary.





"We've been dealing with as many injuries as I've seen throughout the years.. to be 9-3 with the schedule we've had feels pretty good" ~



"We've been dealing with as many injuries as I've seen throughout the years.. to be 9-3 with the schedule we've had feels pretty good" ~ @AaronRodgers12

As it turns out, Rappoport was right. Rodgers isn't planning to undergo surgery. He appeared on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday and said:

"As compared this Monday to last Monday I definitely felt better, and same with this Tuesday to last Tuesday. So I'll just keep getting treatment. We're hoping to avoid surgery, obviously, but the surgery would be such a minor one it wouldn't be something I'd have to miss time with," Rodgers said. "That's a prereq for any surgery that I have at this point. I'm not going to miss any time. So we'll kind of reassess early next week and make a decision. I could have surgery on a Monday or Tuesday and play on Sunday."

The Packers (9-3) are on a good run mid-season and within striking distance of the Arizona Cardinals (9-2), the top seed in the NFC. Rodgers and the Packers have their bye this weekend before facing the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 12.

