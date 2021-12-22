NFL fans slam Aaron Rodgers for wearing "cancel culture" sweatshirt

Aaron Rodgers is back in the news about something he did outside of football. This time, the quarterback is getting criticized for wearing a controversial sweatshirt. The sweatshirt itself isn't controversial, per se, but the messaging it supports is generating conversation. Here's what fans are saying about the stance Aaron Rodgers is taking.

Fans push back against Aaron Rodgers' stance on cancel culture

Seattle Seahawks v Green Bay Packers

Rich O'Brien @RichOBrien34 @js_packers And people thought he was smart. Article does a good job of pointing out all the things he said that are wrong. Sadly, some folks listen to him and then out their lives at risk. Awful. @js_packers And people thought he was smart. Article does a good job of pointing out all the things he said that are wrong. Sadly, some folks listen to him and then out their lives at risk. Awful.

Paul @PaulllllPaul @js_packers he's really itching to let the antivaxx out @js_packers he's really itching to let the antivaxx out

Kelly P. Fitzgerald @fitz19 @PGPackersNews 🤔 Believe every conversation I’ve heard is about helping people from getting sick or dying from Covid. I think those are health conversations. @PGPackersNews 🤔 Believe every conversation I’ve heard is about helping people from getting sick or dying from Covid. I think those are health conversations.

DS @packman7895 @PGPackersNews He says that as he was treated with the best our healthcare developed, monoclonal antibodies. His privilege, got him that high end HEALTHcare. So yeah, be quiet and do what u are good at. QB not Doctor. @PGPackersNews He says that as he was treated with the best our healthcare developed, monoclonal antibodies. His privilege, got him that high end HEALTHcare. So yeah, be quiet and do what u are good at. QB not Doctor.

MadLawya🏳️‍🌈 @MadTownMich @BaneEvent @FoxNews @joerogan @SenRonJohnson About what? You mean when he was wearing his embarrassing “cancel culture” sweatshirt? It doesn’t matter to him@as he has lifetime wealth, but @AaronRodgers12 at some point might consider that an idiot Packer fan will die in an awful, painful way due to following Rodgers. @BaneEvent @FoxNews @joerogan @SenRonJohnson About what? You mean when he was wearing his embarrassing “cancel culture” sweatshirt? It doesn’t matter to him@as he has lifetime wealth, but @AaronRodgers12 at some point might consider that an idiot Packer fan will die in an awful, painful way due to following Rodgers.

TheBaneEvent @BaneEvent @MadTownMich @FoxNews @joerogan @SenRonJohnson @AaronRodgers12 Mainly, that “health” had not been considered in the pandemic and his innate opinion on alternative “treatments”. It’s gross. As a person who grew up a few miles from 1265…way too many fans listen and will use his dangerous BS to justify their own bad decisions. @MadTownMich @FoxNews @joerogan @SenRonJohnson @AaronRodgers12 Mainly, that “health” had not been considered in the pandemic and his innate opinion on alternative “treatments”. It’s gross. As a person who grew up a few miles from 1265…way too many fans listen and will use his dangerous BS to justify their own bad decisions.

Jon Root @JonnyRoot_



A-a-ron wore this anti cancel culture sweatshirt on the Cancel Culture and defenses don’t stand a chance against @AaronRodgers12 A-a-ron wore this anti cancel culture sweatshirt on the @PatMcAfeeShow today Cancel Culture and defenses don’t stand a chance against @AaronRodgers12 A-a-ron wore this anti cancel culture sweatshirt on the @PatMcAfeeShow today https://t.co/8ndtYh59e5

The sweatshirt came with Rodgers' remarks about the pandemic and his reasons for criticizing the conversation centered around it. Most of the responses had something to say about the sweatshirt and the attached message from Aaron Rodgers.

According to Packers News, Aaron Rodgers is frustrated by the lack of talk about underlying health and living a healthy life so one is better prepared to fight off diseases.

"The one frustration that I have in all of this is that, throughout this entire time, there hasn’t been a real conversation around health, as far as giving people things to think about like how to be healthier, as far as your diet, and vitamins and exercise," Rodgers said.

Many would say this message has been clipped and thrown into the headlines quickly to make Rodgers out to be someone who is careless and essentially ignoring everyone but himself to get extra clicks. Few people read the full article to get the full context of the quote; instead, they commented anyway.

These commentors are at the core of cancel culture. They can move mountains with a few angry tweets. According to Aaron Rodgers, it seems his sweatshirt was a request not to cancel him, after facing backlash for his choice to avoid getting shots and misleading the media into thinking he was vaccinated.

Cancel culture is on the rise in recent years. At this point, plenty would agree that they simply stay silent to avoid risking a comment getting taken out of context and weaponized against them. The weaponized quotes could be used to essentially end their careers and ostricize them from society.

Also Read: Who is Aaron Rodgers’ Fiancée, Shailene Woodley?

Of course, many would agree that some offenders deserve to be removed from the picture through cancel culture. That said, some offenses receive a disproportionate, snowball effect that ruins them for an offhand comment said decades prior.

Also Read Article Continues below

At the end of the day, cancel culture isn't going away anytime soon and is a new reality of a society where everyone has cameras, microphones, and a megaphone that could potentially reach every corner of planet Earth.

Edited by Windy Goodloe