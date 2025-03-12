Aaron Rodgers’ chances of following Brett Favre to Vikings aren’t dead yet, NFL analyst suggests

Aaron Rodgers is one of the few quarterbacks left available via trade/free agency this offseason, and he has yet to decide where he will sign.

There's interest from both the New York Giants and the Pittsburgh Steelers. There could be a dark horse candidate in the Minnesota Vikings, with some analysts thinking it could be a good fit.

Speaking on ESPN's "Get Up," Dan Graziano thinks Rodgers should follow Brett Favre's footsteps by going from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets to Minnesota. He feels the Vikings should sign him after losing Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones, and with McCarthy still recovering from his torn meniscus from a season ago.

Graziano said:

"If there's even a 1% chance that it could be Minnesota, I think Aaron Rodgers wants to leave that door open and look, if you're the Minnesota Vikings, and Sam Darnold left, and Daniel Jones left, and JJ McCarthy coming off an injury, you're still not sure when he's going to be ready, and you don't want to rush him.

"You're trying to bring in a veteran quarterback now, Aaron Rodgers a whole different animal, but once Daniel Jones signs with the Colts, the discussion in Minneapolis building has to be, you know, do we try this? Like, what are our options? Lay out every single option that we possibly have."

Aaron Rodgers next team odds: Who has the best chance to sign Rodgers via oddsmakers?

Aaron Rodgers will be playing on a new team in 2025. The New York Jets made that apparent by signing Justin Fields to a two-year deal worth $40 million this offseason.

The quarterback carousel is also near its end, with many teams making quarterback moves to their rosters. The Seattle Seahawks signed Sam Darnold in free agency after they traded Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Indianapolis Colts signed Daniel Jones to compete with Anthony Richardson this upcoming season.

The only other notable free-agent quarterback that is available is Russell Wilson. Both he and Rodgers seem to be possibilities for the Steelers to sign.

Speaking of the Steelers, according to DraftKings Sportsbook (as of Monday), the Steelers and the New York Giants are tied with the best odds (+125) to sign Rodgers this off-season. This makes sense as those two teams (outside of the teams picking #1 and #2 in the draft, the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns) still haven't made a quarterback move yet this off-season.

Where do you think Aaron Rodgers will end up in 2025?

