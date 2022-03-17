×
"Aaron Rodgers is a choke artist in the postseason" - Skip Bayless ranks Deshaun Watson higher than Packers QB

Houston Texans v Green Bay Packers
Adam Schultz
ANALYST
Modified Mar 17, 2022 03:50 PM IST
News

Fox Sports Undisputed's Skip Bayless believes Deshaun Watson is among the three best quarterbacks in the NFL. Bayless also claimed he would choose the 26-year-old ahead of almost any other signal caller in the league, including Aaron Rodgers.

Watson is reportedly on the lookout for a new team after becoming disgruntled with the Houston Texans. Several teams are interested in the talented quarterback and Skip Bayless feels that Watson would be a valuable asset to just about any franchise looking to make a deep run in the postseason.

"I told you he's a top-three quarterback, I told you if you give me Deshaun Watson over Baker sure, if you give me Deshaun over Josh Allen I'm taking him I like him way better than I like Josh Allen. I can keep on going, Carson Wentz, give me Deshaun Watson, Deshaun Watson, I'll take him any day or night, I'll take him over Jalen Hurts, who I love," Bayless said.
"He's a top-three quarterback, I would take him over Aaron Rodgers right now and I promise you I'll go farther in the postseason than I would with Rodgers, first of all, Aaron Rodgers is a choke artist in the postseason," he added.

Where will Deshaun Watson play in 2022?

Cincinnati Bengals v Houston Texans
A handful of teams are interested in the former Clemson quarterback. Cleveland reportedly met with the 26-year-old recently, while the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons are rumored to be interested as well.

It will likely take multiple first-round picks to land Watson and the Saints' salary cap issues could prove to be a sticking point.

As for Watson, he will be looking to get back on the field sooner rather than later after missing all of last season due to off-field issues.

From Free Agency Frenzy: The #Falcons have interest in Deshaun Watson, as do the #Panthers. But it appears as of now the #Saints may be in the strongest position. The #Browns meeting is this afternoon. https://t.co/gPtbvq2ejw

Still just 26, he has his entire career ahead of him and choosing his next team is vital.

Cleveland are built to win now; they have a superb defense led by Myles Garrett and a star receiver in Amari Cooper, who they procured from the Dallas Cowboys. As things stand, the Browns might just be his favored destination.

Edited by Arvind Sriram
