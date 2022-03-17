"Aaron Rodgers is a choke artist in the postseason" - Skip Bayless ranks Deshaun Watson higher than Packers QB

Fox Sports Undisputed's Skip Bayless believes Deshaun Watson is among the three best quarterbacks in the NFL. Bayless also claimed he would choose the 26-year-old ahead of almost any other signal caller in the league, including Aaron Rodgers.

Watson is reportedly on the lookout for a new team after becoming disgruntled with the Houston Texans. Several teams are interested in the talented quarterback and Skip Bayless feels that Watson would be a valuable asset to just about any franchise looking to make a deep run in the postseason.

"I told you he's a top-three quarterback, I told you if you give me Deshaun Watson over Baker sure, if you give me Deshaun over Josh Allen I'm taking him I like him way better than I like Josh Allen. I can keep on going, Carson Wentz, give me Deshaun Watson, Deshaun Watson, I'll take him any day or night, I'll take him over Jalen Hurts, who I love," Bayless said.

"He's a top-three quarterback, I would take him over Aaron Rodgers right now and I promise you I'll go farther in the postseason than I would with Rodgers, first of all, Aaron Rodgers is a choke artist in the postseason," he added.

Where will Deshaun Watson play in 2022?

A handful of teams are interested in the former Clemson quarterback. Cleveland reportedly met with the 26-year-old recently, while the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons are rumored to be interested as well.

It will likely take multiple first-round picks to land Watson and the Saints' salary cap issues could prove to be a sticking point.

As for Watson, he will be looking to get back on the field sooner rather than later after missing all of last season due to off-field issues.

Still just 26, he has his entire career ahead of him and choosing his next team is vital.

Cleveland are built to win now; they have a superb defense led by Myles Garrett and a star receiver in Amari Cooper, who they procured from the Dallas Cowboys. As things stand, the Browns might just be his favored destination.

