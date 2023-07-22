Aaron Rodgers christened Zach Wilson clone as $108,715,000 Jets QB goes viral for underthrow

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the team took the field this weekend during minicamp, and there's been a lot of coverage.

Now that he's a member of the Jets, Rodgers will be scrutinized more for the mistakes that he makes. He made a mistake on one play where he targeted wide receiver Mecole Hardman.

Rodgers is seen underthrowing Hardman on a pass that was broken up by safety Tony Adams.

There was another clip of Sauce Gardner beating Garrett Wilson in a one-on-one.

@iamSauceGardner wins this rep impressively



pic.twitter.com/Ia2jQedoVE Video: WR @GarrettWilson_V vs CB Sauce Gardner one-on-one@iamSauceGardner wins this rep impressively

Nevertheless, Rodgers had a good practice despite a few plays that were captured on film that showed otherwise. That still didn't stop fans from criticizing his underthrown pass in practice.

Some thought that Zach Wilson would have completed the pass while others think Rodgers doesn't have the same strong arm he once had.

Here's how fans reacted:

305 forever @socialistsurfer @BoyGreen25 @Iwill_suceed20 @AaronRodgers12 @MecoleHardman4 @nyjets zach wilson would of made that throw

Bill @zellsbells2 @BoyGreen25 @Iwill_suceed20 @AaronRodgers12 @MecoleHardman4 @nyjets Rodgers does not throw the deep ball well anymore. Jets fans will realize this quickly.

Jacoby @Jacoby016 but his name isn’t Tua so no one will care Underthrown asfbut his name isn’t Tua so no one will care twitter.com/boygreen25/sta…

XavienHowardBuner @XavienBuner Now if Tua made this under throw it would’ve got 4mil views twitter.com/boygreen25/sta…

New York Jets are one of the three most likely teams to sign free-agent running back Dalvin Cook

Dalvin Cook during New York Jets v Minnesota Vikings

It seems as if Dalvin Cook is closer to signing with a team. Cook has been on the market as a free agent since June 9 and has gained interest from multiple teams in the league.

One of those teams is the New York Jets. According to multiple reports, the three teams that have the most interest in him are New York, New England Patriots, and the Miami Dolphins.

Head coach Robert Saleh is open to the idea of adding Cook.

"You never want to say no to a great player but there's a lot of contractual stuff that goes into it."

Second-year running back Breece Hall is still recovering from his season-ending knee injury from last season, and Cook would be good insurance heading into the season.

Where do you think Dalvin Cook will sign?

