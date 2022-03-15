Aaron Rodgers' contract: How much money will Packers QB earn per new deal?

Aaron Rodgers just agreed to a 3-year $150 million deal to stay with the Green Bay Packers.

It's not the $200 million most thought Aaron Rodgers would receive, but he will be getting paid $150 million over a three-year span.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Aaron Rodgers’ new deal is three years, $150 million - but that’s including this year that he already had. So in actuality, it’s really a two-year, $124 million extension. Aaron Rodgers’ new deal is three years, $150 million - but that’s including this year that he already had. So in actuality, it’s really a two-year, $124 million extension.

According to ESPN, Aaron Rodgers will make $41 million this year, $59 million next year and $49 million in 2024, making him the highest-paid player in the league, which is not sitting well with some NFL analysts who think this deal may hurt the Packers.

While Get Up, Mike Tannebaum ripped Rodgers' deal, basically saying that if Rodgers is serious about winning a Super Bowl, he should have taken less money, like Tom Brady.

"Aaron Rodgers, you are worth $60 or $70 million. Just don't say it's about the championship. Tom Brady is putting his money where his mouth is, and that is my fundamental point, that one guy is taking .50 on the dollar because it's about championships and legacy. Aaron Rodgers is saying, 'I'm the best player in the game. Pay me,' which is fine, but it's going to cost you teammates like Za'darius Smith."

Tannebaum continued to say that, if Rodgers had taken less money, Smith would still be with the Packers.

He may be right. Now that Aaron Rodgers has agreed to this deal, what does it mean for the Packers roster?

Are the Packers paying a high price to keep Aaron Rodgers?

First of all, no one is saying Aaron Rodgers doesn't deserve to get paid. He is a four-time MVP of the league, so naturally he should be paid as such. The real issue is, what about his teammates?

As mentioned, they've already lost Za'darius Smith in free agency, and they are a long way from signing wide receiver Davante Adams to a long-term deal. Adams wants a long-term deal and wants to be paid, too, but will the Packers have enough to pay him? They will this year, but what about the next few years when Rodgers' salary really kicks in?

Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54 When Aaron Rodgers see Jordan Love at the Packers facility When Aaron Rodgers see Jordan Love at the Packers facility https://t.co/kgR7AUeQZ5

Right now, it looks like they may not have enough to pay him what he wants. It's going to be hard for Rodgers to win a Super Bowl if he doesn't have the pieces around him to win it.

If the Packers manage to screw this up and allow Adams to get away, this will fall squarely on them. As great as Aaron Rodgers is, even with the team he had surrounding him last year, they couldn't even make it to the NFC Championship game.

The Rodgers deal may have made it even harder for him and the Packers to achieve that goal.

