Aaron Rodgers reveals the moment he realized he had to ditch the John Wick hairstyle

Aaron Rodgers has been in the limelight for multiple reasons over the years. This covers his football career, his personal life, and even his hair. The most recent attraction was his long hair, which he cut right before the 2022-23 NFL season.

Rodgers is currently in his 17th NFL season with the Green Bay Packers. The past few months have been full of long-haired appearances for the quarterback, apparently gearing up for Halloween dressed as John Wick.

While he did let his hair grow out, Rodgers also knew exactly when he wanted to get rid of it.

During his recent appearance on the The Pat McAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers revealed how he decided to cut his hair. As expected of the quarterback, even his new hair drew attention. The 38-year-old saw a photo of himself with long hair, promtly deciding to cut it short once again.

"Whoo, it might be time."

Can Aaron Rodgers pull off another successful season with the Packers?

While on the Let's Go podcast, Larry Fitzgerald discussed Rodgers and the Packers' poor start to the season. As per Fitzgerald, Davante Adams was the 'consistent playmaker' the team needed. Without him, the team might not be able to hold up on their own.

Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings

"And to even add more insult to injury, the offensive line play. He was uncomfortable and under stress - an entire game he was hit. It caused them to fumble the ball. I mean it, he just looked very uncomfortable back there."

Fitzgerald believes that Aaron Rodgers does not trust his team. This includes his offensive line. In the end, it makes for a 'poor combination' for a player like Rodgers.

Though we still have an entire season to see what happens, the Packers opened their campaign with a 23-7 loss against the Minnesota Vikings. Aaron Rodgers had a poor outing in the air. He threw for only 195 yards, recording a low QBR of 16.1. He didn't find the endzone once and threw one pick.

Rodgers and the team will face the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on September 18.

