"He just looked very uncomfortable back there" - Larry Fitzgerald points out how Aaron Rodgers looks like a shadow of himself since Davante Adams' trade

Aaron Rodgers had a miserable start to the new season. On the latest episode of the, "Let's Go" podcast, Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray discussed many topics from the opening NFL week. One of the topics was how Rodgers faired without his former wide receiver and favorite target, Davante Adams.

Fitzgerald pointed out the impactful loss that resulted in a poor day for the Green Bay Packers' offense. Fitzgerald said:

"I think it just underscores how valuable it is to be able to have a consistent playmaker, like they did in Davante Adams. These young players didn't have the luxury of having veteran leadership.

"To be able to watch and be able to see how they practice and see how they pay attention to detail. They didn't have that luxury."

Fitzgerald noted how Rodgers didn't trust his players, such as the offensive line, and didn't trust what his receivers were doing. He added:

"And to even add more insult to injury. The offensive line play, he was uncomfortable and under stress, an entire game he was hit. It caused them to fumble the ball. I mean it, he just looked very uncomfortable back there.

"He didn't trust what the guys are running. He didn't trust his offensive line. And that's a poor combination for an offensive player."

Aaron Rodgers had a bad opening game He threw for 195 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception while having a passer rating of 67.6.

Davante Adams had more receiving yards than all of Green Bay Packers wide receivers as Aaron Rodgers struggled

Las Vegas Raiders vs. LA Chargers.

This offseason, the Green Bay Packers traded their best offensive weapon in wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. In return, they got a first- and second-round pick in this year's draft.

Adams made his debut Sunday for the Raiders and played just like the Adams we all know. He had 10 receptions, 141 yards and a touchdown in the Raiders' 24-19 loss to the LA Chargers. He still had a monster game.

B/R Gridiron @brgridiron



Packers wide receivers combined: 120 yards



Davante Adams receiving yards today: 141 yardsPackers wide receivers combined: 120 yards Davante Adams receiving yards today: 141 yardsPackers wide receivers combined: 120 yards👀 https://t.co/J9zcVwz1Dg

For the Packers wide receivers, they only combined for a total of 120 receiving yards. That's 21 less than Adams himself.

It's safe to say that Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense were missing the star power of Adams. It will be hard for Green Bay to find that kind of production in another player.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Larry Fitzgerald, Let's Go, and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rajdeep Barman