Leonard Fournette confesses Tom Brady's phone call motivated him to move to Tampa 

On August 31, 2020, the Jacksonville Jaguars released running back Leonard Fournette after they were unable to trade him that off-season.

Right before the start of the 2020 season, Fournette stayed in Florida. He did so by joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They had also recently acquired Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

Fournette spoke with the "Pivot" podcast and recalled when Buccaneers linebacker Devin White and Tom Brady had called him, lobbying him to sign with the Bucs.

Fournette said:

"Well, first Devin White called me. He's like, 'Man, what you gonna do, man? Man, we need you.' I'm like, at this time, I took like probably like a week or two off. I was still pissed off. I'm not gonna lie. I was at home. My mom food ... I have come home. My dad and my kids and I ... just chilling, my time with them, and then Brady called me."

Fournette then explained how motivating it waas to get the call from Brady and told his mother that he's moving to Tampa Bay.

He added:

"He was like, 'Man, I know who you are.' He's like, 'I don't know what the what they got going on over there, but we want you. I want you to come play here. Come join me, so we could be a part of something special.' And right then and there, like in my spirit, I told my mom, like, 'Mom, I told them I'm going to Tampa.'

"I'm like, 'We're gonna win this motherf****r.' I had to go through another trial, and it went on to be the best thing I did."

Leonard Fournette signed a three-year $21 million contract extension with the Buccaneers this off-season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Philadelphia Eagles

Leonard Fournette's goal, as he went from the Jags to the Bucs, was one thing -- win a Super Bowl.

In his first season as a Buccaneer, he did exactly that. In the playoffs, he was a big help to the offense, recording 64 carries for 300 yards and three rushing touchdowns. He added 18 receptions for 148 yards and a touchdown. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs, 31-9.

Following the season, on March 31, 2021, Leonard Fournette re-signed with the team on a one-year deal. Following the 2021 season, he inked a three-year, $21 million contract extension.

It seems like Leonard Fournette could retire as a Buccaneer if he plays the remaining deal with the Bucs. He could win another Super Bowl while Brady is handing him snaps.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Pivot Podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe