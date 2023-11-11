Aaron Rodgers has come out to clarify that he is not smoking bong after conspiracy theories abounded on the internet that it was. Before the New York Jets game on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers, he was seen milling with various reporters and others on the sidelines. At one point, he went in to give a hug and then pick up a package. As he did so, he spilled the contents outside and it looked like it was a bottle of some sort, which spawned the rumors.

However, the quarterback has now come out and clarified what it really was. Turns out that he was gifted a bottle of tequila and that is what we saw. Aaron Rodgers said, appearing on the Pat McAfee show,

"First of all, that was not a bong. This gentleman named John Sutcliffe. He's the ESPN sideline reporter and he's tried to interview me in Spanish a few times with some funny results. It's partly his fault because I was walking off the field with my Maestro Dobel tequila that John Sutcliffe gives me every time he sees me on MNF."

He then went on to say what happened and that he was disappointed in the conspiracy theories that came up. He was, however, not let down by there being such rumors, rather that they were not as outlandish as he would have hoped. Aaron Rodgers continued,

"And I'm walking off and I hear a British guy yelling my name so I turn over and there's Hugh, my buddy, so I dap him up, hug him and go back to pick it back up, sh*t falls out and I lose half my tequila. The conspiracies were a little weak, I felt like it should have been something more like dolphin semen."

Why did Aaron Rodgers bring up dolphin semen?

Aaron Rodgers mentioning dolphin semen might sound a bit weird but then we are not sure what is classified as crazy in his world. The reference was to his previous assertion that dolphin noises have therapeutic qualities, in relation to his current rehab from the Achilles injury. He had previously said,

“There’s ideas that some of the noises from the dolphins, when they’re lovemaking, the frequency of that is actually healing to the body.”

But what do we know? The Jets quarterback seems to be well ahead of schedule in his recovery and if he does make it back this season and his team is still in the playoff hunt, fans will not care about the methods he took to get there.