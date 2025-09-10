  • home icon
  • Aaron Rodgers defends Broderick Jones after Steelers' OT faces backlash for Week 1 performance

By Garima
Published Sep 10, 2025 21:54 GMT
Aaron Rodgers (L) Broderick Jones (R) Image credit: IMAGN
The Pittsburgh Steelers won their season opener 34-32 against the New York Jets, but offensive tackle Broderick Jones faced criticism after a rough game in pass protection. Aaron Rodgers, who made his debut on Sunday, was sacked four times, including once on the very first play, when Jets nose tackle Quinnen Williams powered through and took him down as the pocket collapsed.

Jones, starting at left tackle for the first time in his career after previously playing on the right, was credited with allowing three of those sacks. However, Rodgers is not holding it against his teammate.

“I really like Brod. Got to know him during training camp, like what he’s about, like his attitude, he’s a genuinely positive guy," Rodgers said on Wednesday. "Got a lot of confidence in him watching my back."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Meanwhile, for Broderick Jones, who is used to blocking for more mobile quarterbacks like Kenny Pickett, Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, protecting a 41-year-old Rodgers is different.

"I got to be better," Jones said. "Just got to continue to focus. I can't put that on tape. I know that. Everybody knows that. We just can't have that performance again."

Aaron Rodgers said the sacks were in part because of his limited movement

Aaron Rodgers also said that part of the problem was his own limited movement during the game. While he wasn’t on the injury report, he said his back was tight which made it harder for him to avoid pressure.

"I don't think I was moving that well, so I think I ran kind of into at least one or two sacks," Rodgers said. "I got to do a better job of using my legs. I might be old but I still feel like I can move around pretty good and I wasn't moving the way I usually like to move.”
Rodgers added that the offensive line played well for most of the game and said the issues could be fixed with some coaching and small adjustments.

Rodgers ended the night with 22 for 30 at a 73.3% completion rate for 244 yards and four touchdowns.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will next face the Seattle Seahawks at home on Sunday.

Also Read: Terry Bradshaw changes tune on Aaron Rodgers 105 days after slamming 4x NFL MVP for holding Steelers signing decision

