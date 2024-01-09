Aaron Rodgers addressed his feud with Jimmy Kimmel, redirecting his focus on Mike Foss. The New York Jets quarterback expressed his anger at Foss, the Senior Vice President of Production at ESPN, on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show."

In his lengthy rant, Rodgers voiced his anger at Foss, who called the QB's comments dumb and inaccurate. Rodgers felt Foss made the situation worse and said he was trying to move on.

"I don't understand Mike Foss comment," said Rodgers, "because he didn't help either. Mike, you're not helping. You're not helping because I just read earlier what you said. This is the gameplan of the media. And this is what they do."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"They try and cancel. It's not just me, if you look at all the different people who've been censored from the internet especially during COVID, the canceling that went on the censorship, using the government to try and censor people that happened. And if that doesn't work, then you go to name-calling."

"And they don't stick because I'm an anti-Vax ... They use these words, to cancel people. In the end, if you are not someone whose opinion aligns with the mainstream narrative, this is what they're going to do with you and it's not me, I'm not a victim. I don't give a sh*t. Say whatever the hell you want about me. That's fine."

"Like the people that know me and love me. You know what I'm all about my teammates know what I'm all about."

Expand Tweet

Rodgers didn't stop there; he also spoke about cancel culture. He believed he was being canceled for his views regarding COVID-19 and vaccination status.

The QB said he understood why Kimmel was upset about the allegation but didn't fully apologize.

Who is Mike Foss? What does he do at ESPN?

Aaron Rodgers addressed his comments about the Jimmy Kimmel feud due to a recent statement from Mike Foss. The New York Jets QB said he had never met Foss but didn't appreciate what he said about him.

So, who is Mike Foss? He is currently ESPN's Senior Vice President of Production. He began working for ESPN in 2017 after spending time with FOX Sports, which he joined in 2015. In 2012, he worked at USA Today as a Managing Editor.

Expand Tweet

Foss is integral to bringing ESPN to other platforms, including YouTube. He has created a digital strategy that allows the network to reach even more sports fans.

When "The Pat McAfee Show" aired in 2023, Foss was made in charge of supervising the program along with "First Take" and "Get Up."

Foss graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Communications from George Mason University in 2010. In 2015, his work at USA Today and then FOX Sports got him on the Forbes "30 Under 30" list.