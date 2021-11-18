“Today was a mental day" - Aaron Rodgers provides update on Week 11 status after missing Wednesday practice

Aaron Rodgers missed practice on Wednesday and attributed it to something other than physical ailments. Rodgers, who was out for Week 10 due to testing positive for COVID-19, returned for Week 11 and helped the Green Bay Packers to a win over the Seattle Seahawks. Rodgers had also suffered a toe injury, and the Packers wanted to give him and their other veterans a rest.

Ahead of this Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, Aaron Rodgers elaborated on his playing status:

“I’m definitely playing Sunday,” Rodgers said. “Today was a mental day, so there was a number of us who were either limited or DNPs. I was thankful to get a day to do some rehab. See how the week plays out practice-wise but I’m definitely playing Sunday.”

Coach Matt LaFleur and Rodgers admitted that the team was tired after Sunday’s victory over the Seahawks, and Rodgers disclosed that he felt exhausted after missing 10 days of football due to COVID. Rodgers did not have a touchdown pass against the Seahawks and threw for 292 yards with an interception.

Shooter McGavin @ShooterMcGavin_ Aaron Rodgers passing his physical exam and getting cleared for Sunday. Aaron Rodgers passing his physical exam and getting cleared for Sunday. https://t.co/Eda9mkCThw

Although he may not practice Thursday or Friday, it sounds like the Packers will have their star quarterback available against their division rivals, the Vikings.

Rodgers and Green Bay have won two straight games against Minnesota. The Packers control their own playoff destiny, and the NFC North title once again goes through Green Bay.

At 8-2, Rodgers and the Packers will look to expand their lead over the Vikings, the Bears and the Lions for the rest of the season. They also have the inside track to be the number one seed in the NFC because they did beat the Arizona Cardinals earlier this season.

In nine games this season, Aaron Rodgers has 2,186 passing yards and 17 touchdown passes against four interceptions. His pass percentage is 66.4 percent, slightly behind his record of 70.7 percent from last season’s MVP campaign. But his 17 touchdown passes are well behind the pace of his 48 total from last season. He's working his way to the shortlist of MVP conversations this year, and he’s doing everything needed to get the Packers the necessary wins.

Eli Berkovits @BookOfEli_NFL Aaron Rodgers couldn't have handed this ball off with more accuracy...



𝗥𝗶𝗱𝗶𝗰𝘂𝗹𝗼𝘂𝘀 Aaron Rodgers couldn't have handed this ball off with more accuracy...𝗥𝗶𝗱𝗶𝗰𝘂𝗹𝗼𝘂𝘀 https://t.co/2NgGdOqWb5

ALSO READ Article Continues below

With two more games before the Packers' Week 13 bye, Aaron Rodgers will certainly be looking forward to the extra rest, even if every NFL player goes through a longer season this year.

Edited by Piyush Bisht