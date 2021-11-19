"That's all I'm gonna say about that" - Aaron Rodgers dodges questions about attending Packers Halloween party days before testing positive for COVID

Aaron Rodgers is certainly hopeful that he is about 90% done with the questions over his COVID vaccination debacle. It has been a talking point for fans, players, celebrities and talk show hosts alike.

Ever since the Packers' star quarterback was ruled out for COVID and misled the general public about his vaccination status, it's safe to say that Rodgers' world hasn't quite been the same.

MoetPoet @bensonschulzm

What crime has he committed that is worthy of this blacklisting?

Thank you

#naturalimmunity Does the fact that he had covid, fought covid, and is doing well after covid, as a result of his choices mean anything to any of these people attacking him?What crime has he committed that is worthy of this blacklisting?Thank you #AaronRodgers and #JoeRogan Does the fact that he had covid, fought covid, and is doing well after covid, as a result of his choices mean anything to any of these people attacking him? What crime has he committed that is worthy of this blacklisting?Thank you #AaronRodgers and #JoeRogan #naturalimmunity https://t.co/w2TKqGnEVn

Rodgers was recently asked about the infamous Halloween party that he attended unmasked (and tested positive for COVID just three days later).

Aaron Rodgers avoids questions over infamous Halloween party where he was unmasked

Complex Sports @ComplexSports Aaron Rodgers as John Wick dancing to Pooh Shiesty 😂😂



Aaron Rodgers as John Wick dancing to Pooh Shiesty 😂😂 https://t.co/2FJ3w1dYUO

On Wednesday, Rodgers was speaking (virtually) at the Packers' press conference. Green Bay Press-Gazette beat reporter Ryan Wood had the following question for the quarterback:

"As you’re out and you’re reflecting, I’m curious if you had any regret for going to the Halloween party unmasked, given your vaccination status, and if you thought that might be where you contracted COVID."

Rodgers answered,

"I don’t believe that’s where I contracted COVID, no,” he said. “I tested negative that morning and that’s all I’m gonna say about that."

Could it be that Aaron Rodgers didn't want to elaborate because he may have been forced into a corner to admit that he was incorrect in attending the party unmasked? Or perhaps Rodgers was simply trying to avoid part two of the chaos that he has lived in over the past few weeks.

Rodgers has previously been vocal about defending his position over his vaccination status on The Pat McAfee Show. However, after the initial backlash, Rodgers quickly went back on The Pat McAfee Show to issue the following (sort of) apology:

"I acknowledge am a role model to a lot of people," Rodgers said on the show. "I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading. To anybody who felt misled by those comments, I take full responsibility."

What's next for Aaron Rodgers?

Aaron Rodgers now has his sights set on leading the Packers into the playoffs in the final stretch run of the second half of the NFL season. Despite winning 17-0 over the Seattle Seahawks in Aaron's Week 10 return to the field, Rodgers threw an interception and had no touchdowns.

The objective now for Aaron will likely be to improve upon his own personal performance against division rival Minnesota Vikings in Week 11.

Edited by Henno van Deventer