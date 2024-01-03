"Aaron Rodgers is dogsh*t": Brett Favre’s biographer piles on Jets QB over Jimmy Kimmel war of words

Brett Favre's biographer Jeff Pearlman is the latest to pile on Aaron Rodgers over his recent rhetoric. He recently called out late night host Jimmy Kimmel by intimating that the television star's name would be on the Jeffrey Epstein flight logs. He said as much on the Pat McAfee Show.

Kimmel responded on X, formerly known as Twitter, and ripped into Rodgers for what he said. Pearlman took the opportunity to share a personal experience with the QB and it wasn't a good one.

Pearlman stated:

"Aaron Rodgers is dogshit. Truly. Personal experience from my Favre bio. 1. I approach Rodgers for interview. 2. He says, 'Yes. Set it up with my guy.' 3. I am repeatedly ignored by 'my guy.' 4. Book comes out. 5. Rodgers—who blew me off—lies about a story I got 100% right."

While working on the Favre book, Pearlman had a run in with the now New York Jets quarterback and from his account, it was not pleasant.

What did Aaron Rodgers say about Jimmy Kimmel?

This all stems from a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show where the Jeffrey Epstein log came up in the conversation. The show's hosts mentioned something about that, and Aaron Rodgers was pleased that it would come out soon, revealing all the names who were visiting his private island.

Aaron Rodgers called out Jimmy Kimmel

There is an expectation that a lot of celebrities will be on there, and Rodgers said:

"There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel are really hoping that doesn't come out... I'll tell you what, if that list comes out, I definitely will be popping some sort of bottle."

This implies that Kimmel will be on the list, a claim he violently refuted online. Kimmel has made vaccine-related jokes at the former Green Bay Packers quarterback's expense.

Kimmel responded:

"Dear Aa*****e: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any 'list' other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court."

If and when the list comes out, Rodgers could end up in court over his claims about the television star.