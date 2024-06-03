  • NFL
  • Aaron Rodgers
  • Aaron Rodgers drops proof of acknowledging Donald Trump at UFC 302 after viral speculation of rift between duo

Aaron Rodgers drops proof of acknowledging Donald Trump at UFC 302 after viral speculation of rift between duo

By Utkarsh Tiwari
Modified Jun 03, 2024 15:46 GMT
Aaron Rodgers with Donald Trump
Aaron Rodgers with Donald Trump

Aaron Rodgers grabbed all the headlines after the conclusion of UFC 302 in Newark, New Jersey. Several reports circulated that the New York Jets QB ignored former President Donald Trump at the event. However, A-Rod did not waste much time setting the record straight.

A-Rod shoved aside those claims after posting a picture with Donald Trump on his Instagram stories. The Jets QB captioned it:

“Pic with President Trump.”
“Priceless.”

In the picture, Rodgers is standing and can clearly be seen shaking hands with Donald Trump, while UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell stands next to the duo.

Aaron Rodgers with Donald Trump and Hunter Campbell at UFC 302
Aaron Rodgers with Donald Trump and Hunter Campbell at UFC 302

A couple of videos circulated on Saturday and Sunday, both of which had Rodgers ignoring Trump: the first one during the ex-President’s entrance into the Prudential Center and the second while the crowd was chanting about Trump.

also-read-trending Trending

During the fights, Aaron Rodgers was sitting just one row behind the former President and fighters like Kevin Holland and Sean Strickland had paid homage to Trump after winning their bouts.

The former Green Bay Packers shot caller has rarely shied away from adhering to his political stances and his history regarding this tells us so.

Aaron Rodgers once claimed him not being inclined to one side when it comes to choosing

The 2011 Super Bowl winner has, on several occasions, been critical of both major parties. In 2022, during an appearance on HBO’s ‘Real Time with Bill Maher,’ Rodgers said:

"I’m not on one side or the other. I’m laughing at both sides.”

However, Rodgers threw his support behind independent candidate RFK Jr. for this election, even endorsing him on multiple occasions.

But before that, Rodgers will have to begin his quest as he vows to have a great comeback season and that begins on September 9 with a road game against the San Francisco 49ers.

