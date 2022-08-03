"There's gonna be some weird things in there" - Aaron Rodgers elaborates on his new tattoo similar to that of rumored girlfriend Blu of Earth

Aaron Rodgers can sling the pigskin on the field, but off the field, he’s doing work on his own skin. The Green Bay Packers star quarterback now sports a new astrology-themed tattoo on his left forearm.

Apparently, Rodgers shares a common tattoo theme with his girlfriend, Blu of Earth, who also has a similar style on her own arm.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the training camp, Rodgers exclaimed that many might not understand the significance of his new tattoo:

“If you’re not a student of astrology, there’s gonna be some weird things in there.”

Rodgers first shared the images of his body art via Instagram. The image is of two lions staring at one another, an eye, and line-work in the vein of astrology.

Aaron Rodgers' relationship with Blu of Earth

Fresh off his prior engagement to actor Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers is now connected romantically to Blu of Earth. According to her Instagram bio, Earth is an artist, the host of The Deja Blu Podcast, and co founder of Florescence Earth, a “Modern Mystery School for Women.”

Florescence Earth’s profile describes this school as a way for women “to reclaim the magical, radically authentic, wise, wild, unapologetic you.”

According to Golf Digest, Earth claims to be a witch and a medicine woman, which should be useful should Rodgers fall ill, succumb to injury, or needs a hex lift for four consecutive interceptions thrown.

On the rebound, Rodgers appears to be happy, and NFL and Packers fans should be happy to know that their favorite quarterback is mentally right heading into his 18th NFL season.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers seek to stay atop the AFC North

While the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears trot out new head coaches, the Green Bay Packers hope to keep the status quo and win the division. Of course, Aaron Rodgers and company will want to go further than they did last postseason, when the team lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round.

This time, however, the Packers will be without the services of star wide receiver Davante Adams. For his part, Rodgers will lean on wide receiver Allen Lazard and running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon.

After signing a massive extension to stay in Green Bay, it’s Super Bowl or bust for the star quarterback in the twilight years of his prolific NFL career.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far