Aaron Rodgers' ex-teammate sends message to Jordan Love's fiancée Ronika after her bridal shower

The Green Bay Packers star Jordan Love’s fiancée, Ronika Stone, celebrated her intimate bridal shower on Saturday. After sharing a quick look into her bridal shower, Stone shared an Instagram post featuring her core memories with friends and family from her special day.

Even though it was an intimate event, which included people in the close circle of Ronika Stone, Love’s work friends didn’t shy away from sharing their warm messages to her. An ex-teammate of Aaron Rodgers and Love’s current teammate, David Bakhtiari, also penned a brief message for Stone.

David Bakhtiari shared his excitement to be a part of Love and Ronika Stone’s wedding in the comment section of her IG post, writing:

“Can’t wait for the wedding day. Bout the set that dance floor on.”

Aaron Rodgers' ex-teammate sends a message to Love's fiancée Ronika after her bridal shower (Image Credit: Ronika/IG)

Jordan Love and Ronika Stone have been together since their college days. After dating each other for a good number of years, the couple decided to take the big step in their relationship. In June 2024, Love proposed to Stone during their romantic vacation in Italy.

Apart from their wedding, there was a lot of buzz around Ronika Stone’s pregnancy a couple of months ago. There were multiple reports claiming that Love and Stone would be welcoming their first child together. However, Stone dismissed the viral pregnancy rumors with a strong message.

Ronika Stone's sister revealed Jordan Love's potential wedding timeline

There has been a lot of anticipation around the timeline of Jordan Love and Ronika Stone’s wedding. Interestingly, Stone’s sister Ronna gave fans a hint at when the couple would get married. She shared a picture of her sister and Love from their romantic oceanside date on her Instagram story.

“These cuties get married in less than three months,” Ronna captioned her Instagram story.

Ronna’s story came in April 2025, and according to it, Love and Ronika Stone are most likely to exchange vows around the beginning of June, considering that the bridal shower has already been done.

Before having a great time at her intimate bridal shower, Jordan Love sneaked out for a date night on May 13. Later, Stone shared a picture of herself on IG to show off her beautiful outfit for her outing, attracting a romantic 1-word compliment from the Packers quarterback.

