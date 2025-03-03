Aaron Rodgers’ ex-teammate warns QB against Giants move, draws up 2-team shortlist for former MVP

The New York Jets' Aaron Rodgers era was a short-lived and uneventful one, all things considered. In his first year, he went down with an Achilles tear that ruled him out for the season.

Ad

He made a swift comeback and had the franchise pull off a mid-season trade for Davante Adams but all that achieved was a five-win season that yielded no optimism and the seventh overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Jets have since made the decision to cut ties with the four-time MVP, alerting other teams to Rodgers' availability. The question remains where he will end up if, that is, he chooses not to ride off into the sunset this summer.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After a chase for Matthew Stafford went nowehere, the New York Giants have been heavily linked with keeping Rodgers in town but his former teammate clearly does not want to see that happen.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

On an episode of FS1's 'The Facility,' Rodgers' ex-Packers teammate James Jones essentially warned the QB against signing with the Giants:

“I do not want to see my dawg go to the Giants. I don’t know what my dawg’s plans are, how many more years he wants to play, what his goal is or what he wants to accomplish going into the season. The New York Giants, in my humble opinion, are not a contender.

Ad

"I do not want to see Aaron Rodgers going to a team that I do not believe is a contender. I think the only two teams that make sense are the Vikings and the Steelers because we know those are two teams that are possibly a quarterback away from being a contender.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

What Aaron Rodgers could bring to the New York Giants

Rodgers didn't have the best of seasons in his first healthy season as the quarterback of the Jets. He had a 2.5 touchdown-to-interception ratio, good enough for his third-worst in 16 years as a starter.

There's also the small matter of his age. Rodgers will be 42 in December. The league hasn't seen too many 41-plus QBs start double-digit games in a season. Only Warren Moon, Brett Favre, Drew Brees and Tom Brady feature on that short list.

Ad

What could fall in Rodgers' favor is that GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll could be making moves to keep their job intact this season. Rodgers will also have an electric playmaker in Malik Nabers, though the roster has several holes they need to fill before they can think about developing a quarterback behind Rodgers.

In his latest mock draft, Sportskeeda insider Tony Pauline has Shedeur Sanders landing with the Giants, though it is unlikely they will have both Sanders and Rodgers on the roster given the clear clash of personalities.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.