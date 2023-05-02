New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is slowly, but surely, getting used to his new surroundings. After the blockbuster trade that sent him to New York, Rodgers has been taking everything in his stride as he starts his new journey.

After being with the Packers organization for 18 years, naturally the change in environment will take a bit of getting used to, but right now, Rodgers is enjoying every minute of it.

On "The Pat McAfee Show", Rodgers detailed what the first few days have been like as a New York Jet. He also paid homage to his time in Green Bay.

Rodgers said:

“It’s been great. Everything’s new. It’s like the first day of school every single day. There’s new people to meet. Gotta figure out your routine, where the laundry loads go, mail, cleats and weight room shoes and all the stuff.

"Everything’s new and exciting and fun. I’m just pinching myself a lot of the days. I can’t believe it’s real sometimes. It’s been a dream for sure just to be here."

" [I] definitely feel energized to be in the building. That takes nothing away from the 18 beautiful years I spent in Green Bay. How can you ask for anything better than that in just such a special place to play? But 18 years, you also get used to everything. Everything’s just kinda the same old, same old in a lot of ways, which has its beauty for sure.”

Aaron Rodgers embarking on new NFL journey with the Jets

New York Jets Introduce Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Most of us knew that a move out of Green Bay was on the cards this offseason. The Jets were always thought to be the "right" landing spot. Thus, it turned out to be true.

After spending 18 years in Green Bay, Rodgers is beginning a new chapter in his NFL career. Undoubtedly, there will be a teething process. But the veteran quarterback is already getting down to work with his new teammates.

Aaron Rodgers was snapped throwing passes to Jets receiver Garrett Wilson as the two look to build chemistry ahead of the new season.

After a Super Bowl win, four MVPs and countless memories with the Packers, Rodgers is starting a fresh journey, and many Jets fans hope it will result in the franchise's second Lombardi trophy.

Whether or not that happens is unknown, but the Jets have the pieces to be an AFC contender, and Aaron Rodgers will be at the heart of it as his new journey begins to take shape in the Big Apple.

